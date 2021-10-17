Oct 16, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath (15) sacks Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris (9) during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the nation's top passing defenses square off when the Washington Huskies (2-4, 0-0 Pac-12) bring college football's fourth-ranked pass defense into a matchup with the Arizona Wildcats (0-6, 0-0 Pac-12), who have the No. 10 passing defense, on Friday, October 22, 2021. The Huskies are massive, 16.5-point favorites. The over/under for the outing is set at 44.5.

Odds for Washington vs. Arizona

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Washington -16.5 44.5

Over/Under Insights

Washington's games this season have gone over 44.5 points three of five times.

So far this season, 50% of Arizona's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 44.5.

The two teams combine to average 37.5 points per game, 7.0 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 52.3 points per game, 7.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Huskies games this season is 53.3, 8.8 points above Friday's total of 44.5.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 53.3 points, 8.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Washington Stats and Trends

So far this year Washington has one win against the spread.

The Huskies have been favored by 16.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Washington's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

This year, the Huskies score 8.5 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Wildcats allow (32.0).

The Huskies rack up just 14.6 fewer yards per game (357.2) than the Wildcats allow per outing (371.8).

The Huskies have turned the ball over seven more times (12 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Arizona Stats and Trends

Arizona has two wins against the spread in six games this season.

This year, the Wildcats won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 16.5 points or more.

Arizona's games this season have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Wildcats score 6.3 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Huskies allow (20.3).

The Wildcats collect only 6.7 more yards per game (349.0) than the Huskies allow (342.3).

In games that Arizona picks up over 342.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times this season, six more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (8).

Season Stats