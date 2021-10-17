October 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

Author:
Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) takes a moment in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) takes a moment in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Zach Pascal ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (1-4) and the Houston Texans (1-4) square off in a Week 6 matchup between AFC South rivals at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

36.5

-114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Texans Odds

Season Stats

  • Pascal's 18 grabs are good enough for 204 yards (40.8 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 28 times.
  • So far this season, 15.7% of the 178 passes thrown by his team have gone Pascal's way.
  • Pascal has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 40.9% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.2% of the time while running the ball 42.8% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pascal's matchup with the Texans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Pascal is averaging 46.6 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Texans, 10.1 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).
  • Pascal, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those four games.
  • The 267.2 yards per game the Texans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Texans have allowed seven passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Ravens last week, Pascal was targeted five times and racked up 48 yards on three receptions.
  • Pascal has put up nine catches for 123 yards in his last three games. He was targeted 17 times and averages 41.0 receiving yards.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Zach Pascal

28

15.7%

18

204

3

9

40.9%

Michael Pittman Jr.

43

24.2%

29

368

1

6

27.3%

Jonathan Taylor

16

9.0%

14

197

1

1

4.5%

Nyheim Hines

19

10.7%

14

124

0

0

0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive