Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Indianapolis vs. Houston
There will be player props available for Zach Pascal ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (1-4) and the Houston Texans (1-4) square off in a Week 6 matchup between AFC South rivals at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
36.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Colts vs. Texans Odds
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pascal's 18 grabs are good enough for 204 yards (40.8 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 28 times.
- So far this season, 15.7% of the 178 passes thrown by his team have gone Pascal's way.
- Pascal has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 40.9% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.2% of the time while running the ball 42.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Houston
- Pascal is averaging 46.6 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Texans, 10.1 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).
- Pascal, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those four games.
- The 267.2 yards per game the Texans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
- The Texans have allowed seven passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Ravens last week, Pascal was targeted five times and racked up 48 yards on three receptions.
- Pascal has put up nine catches for 123 yards in his last three games. He was targeted 17 times and averages 41.0 receiving yards.
Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Pascal
28
15.7%
18
204
3
9
40.9%
Michael Pittman Jr.
43
24.2%
29
368
1
6
27.3%
Jonathan Taylor
16
9.0%
14
197
1
1
4.5%
Nyheim Hines
19
10.7%
14
124
0
0
0.0%
