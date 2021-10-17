Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) takes a moment in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Zach Pascal ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (1-4) and the Houston Texans (1-4) square off in a Week 6 matchup between AFC South rivals at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 36.5 -114

Colts vs. Texans Odds

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pascal's 18 grabs are good enough for 204 yards (40.8 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 28 times.

So far this season, 15.7% of the 178 passes thrown by his team have gone Pascal's way.

Pascal has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 40.9% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.2% of the time while running the ball 42.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Houston

Pascal is averaging 46.6 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Texans, 10.1 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).

Pascal, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those four games.

The 267.2 yards per game the Texans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

The Texans have allowed seven passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Ravens last week, Pascal was targeted five times and racked up 48 yards on three receptions.

Pascal has put up nine catches for 123 yards in his last three games. He was targeted 17 times and averages 41.0 receiving yards.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Pascal 28 15.7% 18 204 3 9 40.9% Michael Pittman Jr. 43 24.2% 29 368 1 6 27.3% Jonathan Taylor 16 9.0% 14 197 1 1 4.5% Nyheim Hines 19 10.7% 14 124 0 0 0.0%

