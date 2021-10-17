Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Zack Moss and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Moss' Buffalo Bills (4-1) and the Tennessee Titans (3-2) square off in a Week 6 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 42.5 -117

Bills vs. Titans Odds

Zack Moss Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moss has taken 46 carries for 184 yards (36.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

He's also tacked on eight catches for 94 yards (18.8 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 46 of his team's 156 carries this season (29.5%).

The Bills have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Moss' zero rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Titans are 42.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Moss did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Titans.

In terms of defending against the run, the Titans are 16th in the NFL, giving up 112.8 yards per game.

The Bills are up against the NFL's 27th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (seven this season).

Recent Performances

Moss put together a 37-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Chiefs, carrying the ball 11 times.

He also hauled in three passes for 55 yards.

Moss has 158 rushing yards (52.7 ypg) on 38 carries with one touchdown in his last three games.

He's also hauled in six passes for 86 yards (28.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Moss' Buffalo Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Zack Moss 46 29.5% 184 3 14 37.8% 4.0 Devin Singletary 55 35.3% 284 1 8 21.6% 5.2 Josh Allen 35 22.4% 188 2 12 32.4% 5.4 Mitchell Trubisky 10 6.4% 27 1 1 2.7% 2.7

