Zack Moss Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Buffalo vs. Tennessee
Ahead of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Zack Moss and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Moss' Buffalo Bills (4-1) and the Tennessee Titans (3-2) square off in a Week 6 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
42.5
-117
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Bills vs. Titans Odds
Zack Moss Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moss has taken 46 carries for 184 yards (36.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on eight catches for 94 yards (18.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 46 of his team's 156 carries this season (29.5%).
- The Bills have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Moss' zero rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Titans are 42.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Moss did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Titans.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Titans are 16th in the NFL, giving up 112.8 yards per game.
- The Bills are up against the NFL's 27th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (seven this season).
Recent Performances
- Moss put together a 37-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Chiefs, carrying the ball 11 times.
- He also hauled in three passes for 55 yards.
- Moss has 158 rushing yards (52.7 ypg) on 38 carries with one touchdown in his last three games.
- He's also hauled in six passes for 86 yards (28.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Moss' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Zack Moss
46
29.5%
184
3
14
37.8%
4.0
Devin Singletary
55
35.3%
284
1
8
21.6%
5.2
Josh Allen
35
22.4%
188
2
12
32.4%
5.4
Mitchell Trubisky
10
6.4%
27
1
1
2.7%
2.7
