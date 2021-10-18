Oct 9, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons head coach Troy Calhoun on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons (6-1, 0-0 MWC), who have college football's first-ranked running game, play the No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs (6-0, 0-0 MWC) and their 20th-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Falcons are 4-point favorites. The game has a point total set at 41.5.

Odds for Air Force vs. San Diego State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Air Force -4 41.5

Over/Under Insights

Air Force has combined with its opponents to score more than 41.5 points only two times this year.

San Diego State's games have gone over 41.5 points in three of six chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 64.2 points per game, 22.7 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 32.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 48.7 points per game in 2021, 7.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 44 PPG average total in Aztecs games this season is 2.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force is 5-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Falcons have been favored by 4 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Air Force's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Falcons score 15.4 more points per game (31.4) than the Aztecs surrender (16).

Air Force is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team records more than 16 points.

The Falcons collect 415.3 yards per game, 132.8 more yards than the 282.5 the Aztecs allow per contest.

Air Force is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses more than 282.5 yards.

This year, the Falcons have four turnovers, six fewer than the Aztecs have takeaways (10).

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Aztecs won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4 points or more.

San Diego State's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

This year the Aztecs score 16.5 more points per game (32.8) than the Falcons allow (16.3).

San Diego State is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 16.3 points.

The Aztecs average 59.6 more yards per game (348.5) than the Falcons give up per matchup (288.9).

When San Diego State churns out more than 288.9 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Aztecs have seven giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 11 takeaways .

Season Stats