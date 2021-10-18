Oct 16, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1, 0-0 SEC) are heavy, 27.5-point favorites at home at Bryant-Denny Stadium against the Tennessee Volunteers (4-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Both squads have dynamic offenses, with the Crimson Tide fourth in points per game, and the Volunteers 11th. The point total is 67.5 for the contest.

Odds for Alabama vs. Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -27.5 67.5

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have scored at least 67.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this season.

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 67.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 16.8 points lower than the two team's combined 84.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 43 points per game, 24.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 61.6, 5.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 67.5 .

The 62.5 PPG average total in Volunteers games this season is five points fewer than this game's over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

In Alabama's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread once this season when favored by 27.5 points or more (in two chances).

Alabama's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Crimson Tide rack up 22.1 more points per game (45) than the Volunteers allow (22.9).

Alabama is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.9 points.

The Crimson Tide collect 113.6 more yards per game (481.6) than the Volunteers allow per outing (368).

In games that Alabama picks up more than 368 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Crimson Tide have five turnovers, four fewer than the Volunteers have takeaways (9).

Tennessee Stats and Trends

In Tennessee's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

Tennessee's games this season have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Volunteers score 39.3 points per game, 19.2 more than the Crimson Tide surrender (20.1).

Tennessee is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team scores more than 20.1 points.

The Volunteers rack up 172.6 more yards per game (473) than the Crimson Tide give up per outing (300.4).

In games that Tennessee piles up more than 300.4 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Volunteers have seven giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats