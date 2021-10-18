Publish date:
Ball State vs. Miami (OH) College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-4, 0-0 MAC) are 6-point underdogs in a road MAC matchup with the Ball State Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Scheumann Stadium. The game has a point total of 51.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Ball State vs. Miami (OH)
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ball State
-6
51
Over/Under Insights
- Ball State and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in four of six games this season.
- So far this season, 42.9% of Miami (OH)'s games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 51.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.3, is 1.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 0.4 points lower than the 51.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 54.6 points per game in 2021, 3.6 more than Saturday's total.
- The 53.7 PPG average total in RedHawks games this season is 2.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Ball State Stats and Trends
- Ball State is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- Ball State's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- The Cardinals average just 2.6 more points per game (25.6) than the RedHawks give up (23.0).
- Ball State is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.0 points.
- The Cardinals collect 335.4 yards per game, only 17.7 fewer than the 353.1 the RedHawks give up per contest.
- In games that Ball State amasses over 353.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the RedHawks have forced (5).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ball State at SISportsbook.
Miami (OH) Stats and Trends
- So far this year Miami (OH) has two wins against the spread.
- The RedHawks have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 6 points or more (in three chances).
- Miami (OH) has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this season (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- This season the RedHawks average 4.7 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Cardinals surrender (28.4).
- Miami (OH) is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.4 points.
- The RedHawks rack up just 6.5 fewer yards per game (392.4) than the Cardinals give up per contest (398.9).
- When Miami (OH) piles up over 398.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The RedHawks have seven giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 10 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Ball State
|Stats
|Miami (OH)
25.6
Avg. Points Scored
23.7
28.4
Avg. Points Allowed
23.0
335.4
Avg. Total Yards
392.4
398.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
353.1
7
Giveaways
7
10
Takeaways
5