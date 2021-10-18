Oct 2, 2021; Muncie, Indiana, USA; Ball State Cardinals wide receiver Jayshon Jackson (12) runs after making a catch while Army Black Knights outside linebacker Andre Carter (34) defends during the second half at Scheumann Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-4, 0-0 MAC) are 6-point underdogs in a road MAC matchup with the Ball State Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Scheumann Stadium. The game has a point total of 51.

Odds for Ball State vs. Miami (OH)

Favorite Spread Total Ball State -6 51

Over/Under Insights

Ball State and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in four of six games this season.

So far this season, 42.9% of Miami (OH)'s games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 51.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.3, is 1.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 0.4 points lower than the 51.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 54.6 points per game in 2021, 3.6 more than Saturday's total.

The 53.7 PPG average total in RedHawks games this season is 2.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Ball State Stats and Trends

Ball State is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

Ball State's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Cardinals average just 2.6 more points per game (25.6) than the RedHawks give up (23.0).

Ball State is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.0 points.

The Cardinals collect 335.4 yards per game, only 17.7 fewer than the 353.1 the RedHawks give up per contest.

In games that Ball State amasses over 353.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the RedHawks have forced (5).

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

So far this year Miami (OH) has two wins against the spread.

The RedHawks have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 6 points or more (in three chances).

Miami (OH) has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this season (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This season the RedHawks average 4.7 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Cardinals surrender (28.4).

Miami (OH) is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.4 points.

The RedHawks rack up just 6.5 fewer yards per game (392.4) than the Cardinals give up per contest (398.9).

When Miami (OH) piles up over 398.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The RedHawks have seven giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 10 takeaways .

Season Stats