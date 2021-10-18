Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) finds a hole to run against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of division leaders meet when the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills (4-1) face the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (3-2) on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. Buffalo is a 6-point favorite in the matchup. The point total for the outing is set at 53.5.

Odds for Bills vs. Titans

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in three of six games this season.

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.8, is 7.3 points more than Monday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 14.7 points above the 38.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Bills games this season is 49.0, 4.5 points fewer than Monday's total of 53.5.

The 49.6 PPG average total in Titans games this season is 3.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo is 5-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Bills have been favored by 6 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Bills average 34.4 points per game, 8.4 more than the Titans allow per outing (26).

Buffalo is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 26 points.

The Bills rack up 410.4 yards per game, 33 more yards than the 377.4 the Titans allow per matchup.

In games that Buffalo totals over 377.4 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Bills have turned the ball over four times, while the Titans have forced four.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has three wins against the spread in five games this season.

This year, the Titans won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6 points or more.

Tennessee's games this season have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Titans score 26.4 points per game, 13.6 more than the Bills allow (12.8).

When Tennessee records more than 12.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Titans average 137.4 more yards per game (389.2) than the Bills allow (251.8).

When Tennessee picks up more than 251.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This season the Titans have seven turnovers, eight fewer than the Bills have takeaways (15).

Home and road insights

The average total in Titans home games this season is 50.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (53.5).

Buffalo is 3-0 against the spread, and 3-0 overall, away from home.

In three road games this season, Buffalo has hit the over once.

Bills away games this season average 52.3 total points, 1.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (53.5).

