Publish date:
Buffalo vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Buffalo Bulls (3-4, 0-0 MAC) visit the Akron Zips (2-5, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between MAC foes at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. Akron is an 11-point underdog. The over/under is 57.
Odds for Buffalo vs. Akron
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Buffalo
-11
57
Over/Under Insights
- Buffalo has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57 points just two times this year.
- In 42.9% of Akron's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 57.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.9, is 5.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 65.9 points per game, 8.9 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Bulls and their opponents have scored an average of 57.2 points per game in 2021, 0.2 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 3.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- So far this year Buffalo has one win against the spread.
- The Bulls have been favored by 11 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Buffalo's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Bulls rack up 7.4 fewer points per game (30.6) than the Zips allow (38.0).
- The Bulls average 37.4 fewer yards per game (405.3) than the Zips allow per outing (442.7).
- When Buffalo amasses over 442.7 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Bulls have turned the ball over seven times this season, two fewer than the Zips have forced (9).
Akron Stats and Trends
- Akron is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Zips have been underdogs by 11 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Akron has hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities this season (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Zips rack up 6.6 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Bulls give up (27.9).
- Akron is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 27.9 points.
- The Zips average 71.6 fewer yards per game (346.4) than the Bulls give up per contest (418.0).
- The Zips have turned the ball over nine times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (6).
Season Stats
|Buffalo
|Stats
|Akron
30.6
Avg. Points Scored
21.3
27.9
Avg. Points Allowed
38.0
405.3
Avg. Total Yards
346.4
418.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
442.7
7
Giveaways
9
6
Takeaways
9