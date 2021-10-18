Sep 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Bulls wide receiver Quian Williams (3) celebrates his two point conversion with wide receiver Dominic Johnson (9). Williams' conversion cut the Bulls deficit to 28-25 against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers late in the fourth quarter of play at UB Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bulls (3-4, 0-0 MAC) visit the Akron Zips (2-5, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between MAC foes at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. Akron is an 11-point underdog. The over/under is 57.

Odds for Buffalo vs. Akron

Favorite Spread Total Buffalo -11 57

Over/Under Insights

Buffalo has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57 points just two times this year.

In 42.9% of Akron's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 57.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.9, is 5.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 65.9 points per game, 8.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The Bulls and their opponents have scored an average of 57.2 points per game in 2021, 0.2 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 3.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buffalo Stats and Trends

So far this year Buffalo has one win against the spread.

The Bulls have been favored by 11 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Bulls rack up 7.4 fewer points per game (30.6) than the Zips allow (38.0).

The Bulls average 37.4 fewer yards per game (405.3) than the Zips allow per outing (442.7).

When Buffalo amasses over 442.7 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Bulls have turned the ball over seven times this season, two fewer than the Zips have forced (9).

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Zips have been underdogs by 11 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Akron has hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities this season (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Zips rack up 6.6 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Bulls give up (27.9).

Akron is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 27.9 points.

The Zips average 71.6 fewer yards per game (346.4) than the Bulls give up per contest (418.0).

The Zips have turned the ball over nine times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (6).

