The BYU Cougars (5-2) are favored by only 1 point against the Washington State Cougars (4-3) on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The total has been set at 53 points for this matchup.

Odds for BYU vs. Washington State

Favorite Spread Total BYU -1 53

Over/Under Insights

BYU and its opponents have combined to put up more than 53 points in three of seven games this season.

So far this season, 57.1% of Washington State's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 53.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.4, is 0.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 48.7 points per game, 4.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in BYU Cougars games this season is 55.0, 2.0 points above Saturday's total of 53.

The 53-point total for this game is 5.6 points below the 58.6 points per game average total in Washington State Cougars games this season.

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The BYU Cougars have covered the spread once this season when favored by 1 point or more (in four chances).

BYU's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The BYU Cougars put up 26.7 points per game, comparable to the 25.7 per contest the Washington State Cougars allow.

When BYU scores more than 25.7 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The BYU Cougars rack up only 11.7 more yards per game (404.0), than the Washington State Cougars give up per contest (392.3).

BYU is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up over 392.3 yards.

The BYU Cougars have turned the ball over seven times this season, eight fewer than the Washington State Cougars have forced (15).

Washington State Stats and Trends

In Washington State's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Washington State Cougars are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 1 point or more this season.

Washington State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Washington State Cougars average 25.7 points per game, comparable to the 23.0 the BYU Cougars surrender.

When Washington State puts up more than 23.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Washington State Cougars rack up just 15.7 fewer yards per game (375.9) than the BYU Cougars allow per outing (391.6).

Washington State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up more than 391.6 yards.

The Washington State Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the BYU Cougars have forced (11).

Season Stats