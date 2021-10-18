Oct 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Kekoa Crawford (11) runs upfield against the Oregon Ducks late in the fourth quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 foes meet when the California Golden Bears (1-5, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Colorado Buffaloes (2-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at California Memorial Stadium. Cal is favored by 10 points. The over/under is set at 43 points for the game.

Odds for Cal vs. Colorado

Favorite Spread Total Cal -10 43

Over/Under Insights

Cal and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in three of six games this season.

Colorado's games have gone over 43 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 40.2 points per game, 2.8 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.8 points per game, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under.

Golden Bears games this season feature an average total of 50.3 points, a number 7.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 43-point total for this game is 5.4 points below the 48.4 points per game average total in Buffaloes games this season.

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

This season, the Golden Bears are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Cal's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

This year, the Golden Bears score 3.2 more points per game (23.0) than the Buffaloes allow (19.8).

Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.8 points.

The Golden Bears average 40.0 more yards per game (406.3) than the Buffaloes give up per matchup (366.3).

When Cal piles up more than 366.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Golden Bears have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Colorado Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Colorado has two wins against the spread.

The Buffaloes have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 10 points or more (in two chances).

Colorado's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Buffaloes rack up 17.2 points per game, 9.8 fewer than the Golden Bears give up (27.0).

When Colorado records more than 27.0 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Buffaloes average 147.8 fewer yards per game (260.5) than the Golden Bears allow per matchup (408.3).

This year the Buffaloes have five turnovers, three fewer than the Golden Bears have takeaways (8).

