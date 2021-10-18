Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback Jacob Sirmon (3) and Central Michigan Chippewas offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann (76) react after a sack by LSU Tigers linebacker Jarell Cherry (not pictured) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Central Michigan Chippewas (4-3, 0-0 MAC) are favored by 5 points when they play host to the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-2, 0-0 MAC) in MAC action on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. An over/under of 58.5 is set in the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Central Michigan -5 58.5

Over/Under Insights

Central Michigan and its opponents have scored at least 58.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just one time this season.

Northern Illinois' games have gone over 58.5 points in three of seven chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 56.1 points per game, 2.4 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 57.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Chippewas and their opponents score an average of 56.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 53.9 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 4.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

In Central Michigan's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Chippewas have been favored by 5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Central Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Chippewas rack up just 2.9 fewer points per game (27.7) than the Huskies give up (30.6).

Central Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.6 points.

The Chippewas average 33.3 more yards per game (442.3) than the Huskies allow per outing (409.0).

In games that Central Michigan amasses more than 409.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Chippewas have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Central Michigan at SISportsbook.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Northern Illinois is 4-2-1 this season.

The Huskies have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 5 points or more (in four chances).

Northern Illinois' games this season have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Huskies rack up 28.4 points per game, comparable to the 26.9 the Chippewas allow.

When Northern Illinois scores more than 26.9 points, it is 2-1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Huskies average 376.9 yards per game, only 13.2 fewer than the 390.1 the Chippewas give up.

When Northern Illinois totals more than 390.1 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Huskies have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four more turnovers than the Chippewas have forced (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats