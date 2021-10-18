Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. Navy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0, 0-0 AAC) when they visit the Navy Midshipmen (1-5, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between AAC foes at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Cincinnati is favored by 27 points. This game has an over/under of 51.5 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Cincinnati vs. Navy
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cincinnati
-27
51.5
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in four of six games (66.7%) this season.
- Navy's games have gone over 51.5 points in four of six chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 61 points per game, 9.5 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 46.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Bearcats and their opponents have scored an average of 51.9 points per game in 2021, 0.4 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Midshipmen have averaged a total of 49.4 points, 2.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati is 5-1-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Bearcats have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 27 points or more.
- Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).
- The Bearcats rack up 10.8 more points per game (43.5) than the Midshipmen allow (32.7).
- Cincinnati is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 32.7 points.
- The Bearcats rack up 444.8 yards per game, 75.1 more yards than the 369.7 the Midshipmen give up per contest.
- Cincinnati is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team piles up over 369.7 yards.
- This year, the Bearcats have turned the ball over eight times, while the Midshipmen have forced eight.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cincinnati at SISportsbook.
Navy Stats and Trends
- In Navy's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- Navy's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
- This season the Midshipmen rack up 3.8 more points per game (17.5) than the Bearcats allow (13.7).
- Navy is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team notches more than 13.7 points.
- The Midshipmen collect just 18.8 fewer yards per game (275.7) than the Bearcats give up (294.5).
- When Navy churns out over 294.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This season the Midshipmen have six turnovers, 12 fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (18).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|Navy
43.5
Avg. Points Scored
17.5
13.7
Avg. Points Allowed
32.7
444.8
Avg. Total Yards
275.7
294.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
369.7
8
Giveaways
6
18
Takeaways
8