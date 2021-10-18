Oct 16, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell during the second half against the UCF Knights at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0, 0-0 AAC) when they visit the Navy Midshipmen (1-5, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between AAC foes at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Cincinnati is favored by 27 points. This game has an over/under of 51.5 points.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Navy

Favorite Spread Total Cincinnati -27 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in four of six games (66.7%) this season.

Navy's games have gone over 51.5 points in four of six chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 61 points per game, 9.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 46.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bearcats and their opponents have scored an average of 51.9 points per game in 2021, 0.4 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Midshipmen have averaged a total of 49.4 points, 2.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati is 5-1-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Bearcats have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 27 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

The Bearcats rack up 10.8 more points per game (43.5) than the Midshipmen allow (32.7).

Cincinnati is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 32.7 points.

The Bearcats rack up 444.8 yards per game, 75.1 more yards than the 369.7 the Midshipmen give up per contest.

Cincinnati is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team piles up over 369.7 yards.

This year, the Bearcats have turned the ball over eight times, while the Midshipmen have forced eight.

Navy Stats and Trends

In Navy's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

Navy's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

This season the Midshipmen rack up 3.8 more points per game (17.5) than the Bearcats allow (13.7).

Navy is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team notches more than 13.7 points.

The Midshipmen collect just 18.8 fewer yards per game (275.7) than the Bearcats give up (294.5).

When Navy churns out over 294.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Midshipmen have six turnovers, 12 fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (18).

Season Stats