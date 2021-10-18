Oct 7, 2021; Jonesboro, Arkansas, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers wide receiver Aaron Bedgood (3) runs with the ball as Arkansas State Red Wolves safety Jarius Reimonenq (6) makes the tackle during the first half at Centennial Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 3.5-point favorites when they visit the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a Sun Belt matchup on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. A total of 59 points has been set for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Coastal Carolina -3.5 59

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina and its opponents have combined to put up more than 59 points in three of five games this season.

Appalachian State's games have gone over 59 points in two opportunities this season.

Wednesday's over/under is 21.3 points lower than the two team's combined 80.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 38.5 points per game, 20.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Chanticleers and their opponents have scored an average of 61.7 points per game in 2021, 2.7 more than Wednesday's total.

The 59 over/under in this game is 3.0 points above the 56.0 average total in Mountaineers games this season.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Chanticleers have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Chanticleers average 48.8 points per game, 25.3 more than the Mountaineers allow per matchup (23.5).

When Coastal Carolina records more than 23.5 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Chanticleers average 552.3 yards per game, 172.5 more yards than the 379.8 the Mountaineers give up per contest.

When Coastal Carolina picks up over 379.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Chanticleers have turned the ball over three times this season, five fewer than the Mountaineers have forced (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Coastal Carolina at SISportsbook.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Appalachian State is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Mountaineers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Appalachian State's games this season have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Mountaineers put up 31.5 points per game, 16.5 more than the Chanticleers surrender (15.0).

When Appalachian State records more than 15.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Mountaineers rack up 436.3 yards per game, 154.5 more yards than the 281.8 the Chanticleers allow.

In games that Appalachian State totals over 281.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Chanticleers have forced (2).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats