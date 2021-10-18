Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jack Koerner (28) tackles Colorado State Rams running back A'Jon Vivens (1) during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (3-3, 0-0 MWC) will put their 21st-ranked pass defense to the test against the Utah State Aggies (4-2, 0-0 MWC) and the No. 14 passing attack in the country, on Friday, October 22, 2021. The Rams are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest. The game's over/under is 55.

Odds for Colorado State vs. Utah State

Favorite Spread Total Colorado State -2.5 55

Over/Under Insights

Colorado State and its opponents have not yet scored more than 55 points in a game this season.

Utah State's games have gone over 55 points in two opportunities this season.

Friday's over/under is 1.3 points higher than the combined 53.7 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 49 points per game, 6.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Rams games have an average total of 48.8 points this season, 6.2 fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 55-point over/under for this game is 6.9 points below the 61.9 points per game average total in Aggies games this season.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Colorado State has four wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Rams have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Colorado State's games this year have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).

This year, the Rams score 4.8 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Aggies allow (29.5).

Colorado State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 29.5 points.

The Rams rack up 45.1 fewer yards per game (396.2) than the Aggies give up per contest (441.3).

When Colorado State churns out over 441.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Aggies have forced (8).

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Aggies have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in four chances).

Utah State's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Aggies average 9.5 more points per game (29.0) than the Rams surrender (19.5).

Utah State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team scores more than 19.5 points.

The Aggies rack up 484.8 yards per game, 197.6 more yards than the 287.2 the Rams allow.

When Utah State totals more than 287.2 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year the Aggies have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Rams' takeaways (8).

Season Stats