Colorado State vs. Utah State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Colorado State Rams (3-3, 0-0 MWC) will put their 21st-ranked pass defense to the test against the Utah State Aggies (4-2, 0-0 MWC) and the No. 14 passing attack in the country, on Friday, October 22, 2021. The Rams are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest. The game's over/under is 55.
Odds for Colorado State vs. Utah State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Colorado State
-2.5
55
Over/Under Insights
- Colorado State and its opponents have not yet scored more than 55 points in a game this season.
- Utah State's games have gone over 55 points in two opportunities this season.
- Friday's over/under is 1.3 points higher than the combined 53.7 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to surrender 49 points per game, 6.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Rams games have an average total of 48.8 points this season, 6.2 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- The 55-point over/under for this game is 6.9 points below the 61.9 points per game average total in Aggies games this season.
Colorado State Stats and Trends
- Colorado State has four wins against the spread in six games this season.
- The Rams have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Colorado State's games this year have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).
- This year, the Rams score 4.8 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Aggies allow (29.5).
- Colorado State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 29.5 points.
- The Rams rack up 45.1 fewer yards per game (396.2) than the Aggies give up per contest (441.3).
- When Colorado State churns out over 441.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Rams have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Aggies have forced (8).
Utah State Stats and Trends
- Utah State has three wins against the spread in six games this year.
- The Aggies have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Utah State's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- This year the Aggies average 9.5 more points per game (29.0) than the Rams surrender (19.5).
- Utah State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team scores more than 19.5 points.
- The Aggies rack up 484.8 yards per game, 197.6 more yards than the 287.2 the Rams allow.
- When Utah State totals more than 287.2 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- This year the Aggies have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Rams' takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Colorado State
|Stats
|Utah State
24.7
Avg. Points Scored
29.0
19.5
Avg. Points Allowed
29.5
396.2
Avg. Total Yards
484.8
287.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
441.3
5
Giveaways
10
8
Takeaways
8