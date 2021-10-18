October 18, 2021
Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Buffalo vs. Tennessee

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) leaves the field against the Kansas City Chiefs after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Monday's NFL action, including for Dawson Knox, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Knox and the Buffalo Bills (4-1) hit the field against the Tennessee Titans (3-2) in Week 6 at Nissan Stadium.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

35.5

-114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Titans Odds

Season Stats

  • Knox has caught 18 passes for 261 yards and five touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 24 times, and puts up 52.2 yards per game.
  • Knox has been the target of 13.0% (24 total) of his team's 185 passing attempts this season.
  • Knox has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 18.4% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.3% of the time while running the football 45.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • In his two matchups against the Titans, Knox's 13.5 receiving yards average is 22.0 less than his over/under for Monday's game (35.5).
  • Knox has not caught a touchdown pass against the Titans.
  • The 279.2 passing yards the Titans allow per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Titans have given up nine passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Knox was targeted four times, picking up 117 yards on three receptions (averaging 39 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Knox has caught 12 passes on 17 targets for 203 yards and four touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 67.7 yards per game.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dawson Knox

24

13.0%

18

261

5

7

18.4%

Stefon Diggs

47

25.4%

28

374

1

8

21.1%

Emmanuel Sanders

31

16.8%

19

322

4

5

13.2%

Cole Beasley

34

18.4%

26

215

0

6

15.8%

