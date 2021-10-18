Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) leaves the field against the Kansas City Chiefs after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Monday's NFL action, including for Dawson Knox, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Knox and the Buffalo Bills (4-1) hit the field against the Tennessee Titans (3-2) in Week 6 at Nissan Stadium.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 35.5 -114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Titans Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Knox has caught 18 passes for 261 yards and five touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 24 times, and puts up 52.2 yards per game.

Knox has been the target of 13.0% (24 total) of his team's 185 passing attempts this season.

Knox has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 18.4% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.3% of the time while running the football 45.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In his two matchups against the Titans, Knox's 13.5 receiving yards average is 22.0 less than his over/under for Monday's game (35.5).

Knox has not caught a touchdown pass against the Titans.

The 279.2 passing yards the Titans allow per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Titans have given up nine passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Knox was targeted four times, picking up 117 yards on three receptions (averaging 39 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.

Knox has caught 12 passes on 17 targets for 203 yards and four touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 67.7 yards per game.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dawson Knox 24 13.0% 18 261 5 7 18.4% Stefon Diggs 47 25.4% 28 374 1 8 21.1% Emmanuel Sanders 31 16.8% 19 322 4 5 13.2% Cole Beasley 34 18.4% 26 215 0 6 15.8%

