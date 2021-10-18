Publish date:
Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Buffalo vs. Tennessee
Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Monday's NFL action, including for Dawson Knox, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Knox and the Buffalo Bills (4-1) hit the field against the Tennessee Titans (3-2) in Week 6 at Nissan Stadium.
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
35.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Bills vs. Titans Odds
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Knox has caught 18 passes for 261 yards and five touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 24 times, and puts up 52.2 yards per game.
- Knox has been the target of 13.0% (24 total) of his team's 185 passing attempts this season.
- Knox has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 18.4% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.3% of the time while running the football 45.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- In his two matchups against the Titans, Knox's 13.5 receiving yards average is 22.0 less than his over/under for Monday's game (35.5).
- Knox has not caught a touchdown pass against the Titans.
- The 279.2 passing yards the Titans allow per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Titans have given up nine passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Knox was targeted four times, picking up 117 yards on three receptions (averaging 39 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.
- Knox has caught 12 passes on 17 targets for 203 yards and four touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 67.7 yards per game.
Knox's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dawson Knox
24
13.0%
18
261
5
7
18.4%
Stefon Diggs
47
25.4%
28
374
1
8
21.1%
Emmanuel Sanders
31
16.8%
19
322
4
5
13.2%
Cole Beasley
34
18.4%
26
215
0
6
15.8%
