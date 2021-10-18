October 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Derrick Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Tennessee vs. Buffalo

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) dives for the end zone during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) dives for the end zone during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Derrick Henry before he suits up for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. This Week 6 matchup sees Henry's Tennessee Titans (3-2) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (4-1) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Derrick Henry Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds PayoutRec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

97.5

-115

12.5

-113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Bills Odds

Season Stats

  • Henry's team-high 640 rushing yards (128.0 per game) have come on 142 carries, with seven touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 14 passes for 125 yards (25.0 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 172 times this season, and he's taken 142 of those attempts (82.6%).
  • The Titans have run 50.3% passing plays and 49.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henry's matchup with the Bills.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Against the Bills, Henry's 63.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 33.8 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • In two of three games against the Bills Henry has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • Allowing 78.4 rushing yards per game, the Bills have the third-ranked run defense in the league.
  • The Titans are up against the NFL's top defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (one this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Henry racked up 130 yards on 29 carries (averaging 4.5 yards per carry) while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
  • In his last three games, Henry has rushed for 400 yards (133.3 per game) on 90 carries with four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught five passes for 51 yards (17.0 per game).

Henry's Tennessee Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Derrick Henry

142

82.6%

640

7

22

88.0%

4.5

Ryan Tannehill

17

9.9%

130

1

3

12.0%

7.6

Jeremy McNichols

7

4.1%

38

0

0

0.0%

5.4

Cam Batson

2

1.2%

15

0

0

0.0%

7.5

Powered By Data Skrive