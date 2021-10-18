Publish date:
Derrick Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Tennessee vs. Buffalo
There will be player prop bets available for Derrick Henry before he suits up for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. This Week 6 matchup sees Henry's Tennessee Titans (3-2) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (4-1) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Derrick Henry Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
97.5
-115
12.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Titans vs. Bills Odds
Derrick Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henry's team-high 640 rushing yards (128.0 per game) have come on 142 carries, with seven touchdowns.
- He's also caught 14 passes for 125 yards (25.0 per game).
- His team has run the ball 172 times this season, and he's taken 142 of those attempts (82.6%).
- The Titans have run 50.3% passing plays and 49.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henry's matchup with the Bills.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Against the Bills, Henry's 63.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 33.8 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.
- In two of three games against the Bills Henry has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
- Allowing 78.4 rushing yards per game, the Bills have the third-ranked run defense in the league.
- The Titans are up against the NFL's top defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (one this year).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Henry racked up 130 yards on 29 carries (averaging 4.5 yards per carry) while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
- In his last three games, Henry has rushed for 400 yards (133.3 per game) on 90 carries with four touchdowns.
- He's also caught five passes for 51 yards (17.0 per game).
Henry's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Derrick Henry
142
82.6%
640
7
22
88.0%
4.5
Ryan Tannehill
17
9.9%
130
1
3
12.0%
7.6
Jeremy McNichols
7
4.1%
38
0
0
0.0%
5.4
Cam Batson
2
1.2%
15
0
0
0.0%
7.5
Powered By Data Skrive