There will be player prop bets available for Derrick Henry before he suits up for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. This Week 6 matchup sees Henry's Tennessee Titans (3-2) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (4-1) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Derrick Henry Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 97.5 -115 12.5 -113

Titans vs. Bills Odds

Derrick Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry's team-high 640 rushing yards (128.0 per game) have come on 142 carries, with seven touchdowns.

He's also caught 14 passes for 125 yards (25.0 per game).

His team has run the ball 172 times this season, and he's taken 142 of those attempts (82.6%).

The Titans have run 50.3% passing plays and 49.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Against the Bills, Henry's 63.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 33.8 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.

In two of three games against the Bills Henry has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

Allowing 78.4 rushing yards per game, the Bills have the third-ranked run defense in the league.

The Titans are up against the NFL's top defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (one this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Henry racked up 130 yards on 29 carries (averaging 4.5 yards per carry) while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

In his last three games, Henry has rushed for 400 yards (133.3 per game) on 90 carries with four touchdowns.

He's also caught five passes for 51 yards (17.0 per game).

Henry's Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Derrick Henry 142 82.6% 640 7 22 88.0% 4.5 Ryan Tannehill 17 9.9% 130 1 3 12.0% 7.6 Jeremy McNichols 7 4.1% 38 0 0 0.0% 5.4 Cam Batson 2 1.2% 15 0 0 0.0% 7.5

