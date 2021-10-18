Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles running back Samson Evans (22) rushes with the football during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-3, 0-0 MAC) are 3.5-point favorites when they visit the Bowling Green Falcons (2-5, 0-0 MAC) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The total has been set at 49.5 points for this game.

Odds for Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green

Favorite Spread Total Eastern Michigan -3.5 49.5

Over/Under Insights

Eastern Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

Bowling Green has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.5, is 1.0 point fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 50.1 points per game, 0.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 57.8 points per game in 2021, 8.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 49.5-point over/under for this game is 0.3 points below the 49.8 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Eastern Michigan has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Eagles have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Eastern Michigan's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Eagles put up 29.6 points per game, 4.5 more than the Falcons allow per matchup (25.1).

When Eastern Michigan scores more than 25.1 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Eagles collect only 14.3 more yards per game (360.9) than the Falcons give up per matchup (346.6).

In games that Eastern Michigan amasses more than 346.6 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over nine times this season, two fewer than the Falcons have forced (11).

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Bowling Green has played seven games, with six wins against the spread.

The Falcons are 5-0 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.

Bowling Green's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Falcons score 6.1 fewer points per game (18.9) than the Eagles surrender (25.0).

When Bowling Green records more than 25.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Falcons average 89.6 fewer yards per game (306.4) than the Eagles give up per contest (396.0).

The Falcons have turned the ball over five more times (13 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (8) this season.

