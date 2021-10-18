October 18, 2021
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Buffalo vs. Tennessee

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) celebrates after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Emmanuel Sanders' player prop betting options for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Sanders' Buffalo Bills (4-1) and the Tennessee Titans (3-2) take the field in Week 6 at Nissan Stadium.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

56.5

-112

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Titans Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders' 19 grabs (on 31 targets) have netted him 322 yards (64.4 ypg) and four touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 16.8% of the 185 passes thrown by his team have gone Sanders' way.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Sanders has been on the receiving end of 13.2% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.3% of the time while running the football 45.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Sanders is averaging 50 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Titans, 6.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (56.5).
  • Sanders, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Sanders' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • The 279.2 passing yards the Titans give up per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Titans' defense is 19th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chiefs last week, Sanders was targeted five times and racked up 54 yards on three receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Sanders has racked up 222 yards on 13 catches with four touchdowns, averaging 74.0 yards per game on 17 targets.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Emmanuel Sanders

31

16.8%

19

322

4

5

13.2%

Stefon Diggs

47

25.4%

28

374

1

8

21.1%

Dawson Knox

24

13.0%

18

261

5

7

18.4%

Cole Beasley

34

18.4%

26

215

0

6

15.8%

