Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) celebrates after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Emmanuel Sanders' player prop betting options for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Sanders' Buffalo Bills (4-1) and the Tennessee Titans (3-2) take the field in Week 6 at Nissan Stadium.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 56.5 -112

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Titans Odds

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders' 19 grabs (on 31 targets) have netted him 322 yards (64.4 ypg) and four touchdowns.

So far this season, 16.8% of the 185 passes thrown by his team have gone Sanders' way.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Sanders has been on the receiving end of 13.2% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.3% of the time while running the football 45.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Sanders is averaging 50 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Titans, 6.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (56.5).

Sanders, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Sanders' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

The 279.2 passing yards the Titans give up per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Titans' defense is 19th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs last week, Sanders was targeted five times and racked up 54 yards on three receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Sanders has racked up 222 yards on 13 catches with four touchdowns, averaging 74.0 yards per game on 17 targets.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Emmanuel Sanders 31 16.8% 19 322 4 5 13.2% Stefon Diggs 47 25.4% 28 374 1 8 21.1% Dawson Knox 24 13.0% 18 261 5 7 18.4% Cole Beasley 34 18.4% 26 215 0 6 15.8%

