Publish date:
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Buffalo vs. Tennessee
Before placing any wagers on Emmanuel Sanders' player prop betting options for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Sanders' Buffalo Bills (4-1) and the Tennessee Titans (3-2) take the field in Week 6 at Nissan Stadium.
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
56.5
-112
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Bills vs. Titans Odds
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders' 19 grabs (on 31 targets) have netted him 322 yards (64.4 ypg) and four touchdowns.
- So far this season, 16.8% of the 185 passes thrown by his team have gone Sanders' way.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Sanders has been on the receiving end of 13.2% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.3% of the time while running the football 45.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Sanders is averaging 50 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Titans, 6.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (56.5).
- Sanders, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Sanders' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
- The 279.2 passing yards the Titans give up per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Titans' defense is 19th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chiefs last week, Sanders was targeted five times and racked up 54 yards on three receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
- Over his last three games, Sanders has racked up 222 yards on 13 catches with four touchdowns, averaging 74.0 yards per game on 17 targets.
Sanders' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Emmanuel Sanders
31
16.8%
19
322
4
5
13.2%
Stefon Diggs
47
25.4%
28
374
1
8
21.1%
Dawson Knox
24
13.0%
18
261
5
7
18.4%
Cole Beasley
34
18.4%
26
215
0
6
15.8%
