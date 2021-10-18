Sep 25, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls wide receiver Willie Wright (19) is unable to make a catch under pressure from Air Force Falcons safety Jalen Mergerson (10) and linebacker Ethan Erickson (14) in the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Atlantic Owls (3-3, 0-0 C-USA) are 5.5-point favorites when they visit the Charlotte 49ers (4-2, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The over/under is set at 54.5 points for the outing.

Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Florida Atlantic -5.5 54.5

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have combined for 54.5 points just two times this season.

In 50% of Charlotte's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 54.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.1, is 4.6 points more than Thursday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 48.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Owls and their opponents score an average of 51.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than Thursday's total.

In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 58.7 points, 4.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Florida Atlantic is 3-2-1 this year.

This season, the Owls have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Owls score 29.3 points per game, 3.6 more than the 49ers allow per outing (25.7).

Florida Atlantic is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.7 points.

The Owls rack up 442.5 yards per game, only 5.0 fewer than the 447.5 the 49ers give up per matchup.

Florida Atlantic is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 447.5 yards.

The Owls have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (7).

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Charlotte is 4-1-1 this season.

This year, the 49ers have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Charlotte's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The 49ers average 29.8 points per game, 6.8 more than the Owls give up (23.0).

Charlotte is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.0 points.

The 49ers rack up 28.5 more yards per game (404.7) than the Owls allow (376.2).

Charlotte is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up more than 376.2 yards.

This season the 49ers have six turnovers, two fewer than the Owls have takeaways (8).

Season Stats