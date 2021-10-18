Oct 9, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from the sidelines against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The UMass Minutemen (1-5) are massive 35-point underdogs on Saturday, October 23, 2021 against the Florida State Seminoles (2-4). The contest has a 60.5-point over/under.

Odds for Florida State vs. UMass

Favorite Spread Total Florida State -35 60.5

Over/Under Insights

Florida State and its opponents have combined for 60.5 points just two times this year.

UMass' games have gone over 60.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 43.4 points per game, 17.1 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 71.8 points per game, 11.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The Seminoles and their opponents score an average of 58.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Minutemen have averaged a total of 58.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Florida State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Florida State has two wins against the spread.

Florida State's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Seminoles score 26.7 points per game, 14.8 fewer than the Minutemen surrender per contest (41.5).

The Seminoles average 95.1 fewer yards per game (384.7) than the Minutemen give up per contest (479.8).

The Seminoles have turned the ball over five more times (13 total) than the Minutemen have forced a turnover (8) this season.

UMass Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UMass is 3-3-0 this year.

This year, the Minutemen have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 35 points or more.

UMass' games this season have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Minutemen rack up 13.6 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Seminoles give up (30.3).

The Minutemen average 293.7 yards per game, 119.8 fewer yards than the 413.5 the Seminoles give up.

The Minutemen have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four more turnovers than the Seminoles have forced (6).

