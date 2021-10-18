Publish date:
Florida State vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The UMass Minutemen (1-5) are massive 35-point underdogs on Saturday, October 23, 2021 against the Florida State Seminoles (2-4). The contest has a 60.5-point over/under.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Florida State vs. UMass
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida State
-35
60.5
Over/Under Insights
- Florida State and its opponents have combined for 60.5 points just two times this year.
- UMass' games have gone over 60.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 43.4 points per game, 17.1 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 71.8 points per game, 11.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Seminoles and their opponents score an average of 58.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Minutemen have averaged a total of 58.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Florida State Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Florida State has two wins against the spread.
- Florida State's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Seminoles score 26.7 points per game, 14.8 fewer than the Minutemen surrender per contest (41.5).
- The Seminoles average 95.1 fewer yards per game (384.7) than the Minutemen give up per contest (479.8).
- The Seminoles have turned the ball over five more times (13 total) than the Minutemen have forced a turnover (8) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Florida State at SISportsbook.
UMass Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UMass is 3-3-0 this year.
- This year, the Minutemen have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 35 points or more.
- UMass' games this season have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).
- The Minutemen rack up 13.6 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Seminoles give up (30.3).
- The Minutemen average 293.7 yards per game, 119.8 fewer yards than the 413.5 the Seminoles give up.
- The Minutemen have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four more turnovers than the Seminoles have forced (6).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Florida State
|Stats
|UMass
26.7
Avg. Points Scored
16.7
30.3
Avg. Points Allowed
41.5
384.7
Avg. Total Yards
293.7
413.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
479.8
13
Giveaways
10
6
Takeaways
8