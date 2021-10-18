Oct 16, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs running back Ronnie Rivers (20) runs against the Wyoming Cowboys during the second quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs (5-2, 0-0 MWC) are 4-point favorites at home at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field against the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-1, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Both teams have productive offenses, with the Bulldogs 23rd in points per game, and the Wolf Pack 21st. The contest's over/under is 60.5.

Odds for Fresno State vs. Nevada

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Fresno State -4 60.5

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in three of seven games this season.

Nevada and its opponents have combined to score more than 60.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 72.2 points per game, 11.7 more than the total in this contest.

The 42.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.7 fewer than the 60.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 60.8, 0.3 points more than Saturday's over/under of 60.5.

The 57.6 PPG average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 2.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Fresno State has five wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 4 points or more (in four chances).

Fresno State has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs put up 12.4 more points per game (35.9) than the Wolf Pack allow (23.5).

Fresno State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 23.5 points.

The Bulldogs collect 104.6 more yards per game (482.3) than the Wolf Pack allow per contest (377.7).

Fresno State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses over 377.7 yards.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (12).

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has four wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Wolf Pack have been underdogs by 4 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Nevada has gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times over six games with a set point total).

The Wolf Pack rack up 17.0 more points per game (36.3) than the Bulldogs give up (19.3).

Nevada is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 19.3 points.

The Wolf Pack collect 136.4 more yards per game (448.7) than the Bulldogs give up per outing (312.3).

In games that Nevada picks up more than 312.3 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year the Wolf Pack have three turnovers, 10 fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (13).

Season Stats