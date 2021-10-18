Publish date:
Fresno State vs. Nevada College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Fresno State Bulldogs (5-2, 0-0 MWC) are 4-point favorites at home at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field against the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-1, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Both teams have productive offenses, with the Bulldogs 23rd in points per game, and the Wolf Pack 21st. The contest's over/under is 60.5.
Odds for Fresno State vs. Nevada
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Fresno State
-4
60.5
Over/Under Insights
- Fresno State and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in three of seven games this season.
- Nevada and its opponents have combined to score more than 60.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 72.2 points per game, 11.7 more than the total in this contest.
- The 42.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.7 fewer than the 60.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 60.8, 0.3 points more than Saturday's over/under of 60.5.
- The 57.6 PPG average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 2.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Fresno State Stats and Trends
- Fresno State has five wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 4 points or more (in four chances).
- Fresno State has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Bulldogs put up 12.4 more points per game (35.9) than the Wolf Pack allow (23.5).
- Fresno State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 23.5 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 104.6 more yards per game (482.3) than the Wolf Pack allow per contest (377.7).
- Fresno State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses over 377.7 yards.
- This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (12).
Nevada Stats and Trends
- Nevada has four wins against the spread in six games this year.
- The Wolf Pack have been underdogs by 4 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Nevada has gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times over six games with a set point total).
- The Wolf Pack rack up 17.0 more points per game (36.3) than the Bulldogs give up (19.3).
- Nevada is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 19.3 points.
- The Wolf Pack collect 136.4 more yards per game (448.7) than the Bulldogs give up per outing (312.3).
- In games that Nevada picks up more than 312.3 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This year the Wolf Pack have three turnovers, 10 fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|Fresno State
|Stats
|Nevada
35.9
Avg. Points Scored
36.3
19.3
Avg. Points Allowed
23.5
482.3
Avg. Total Yards
448.7
312.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
377.7
15
Giveaways
3
13
Takeaways
12