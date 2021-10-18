Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Derick Hall (29) sacks Georgia State Panthers quarterback Darren Grainger (3) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Auburn Tigers defeated Georgia State Panthers 34-24.

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Georgia State Panthers (2-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) when they host the Texas State Bobcats (2-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Center Parc Stadium. Georgia State is favored by 10.5 points. The total for this matchup has been set at 61 points.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Texas State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Georgia State -10.5 61

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State and its opponents have gone over the current 61-point total in three of six games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Texas State's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 61.

The two teams combine to average 50.2 points per game, 10.8 less than the total in this contest.

The 70 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are nine more than the 61 total in this contest.

Panthers games have an average total of 56.8 points this season, 4.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 61 total in this game is 3.7 points higher than the 57.3 average total in Bobcats games this season.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

This season, the Panthers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Georgia State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of six opportunities (83.3%).

The Panthers put up 23.7 points per game, 11.1 fewer than the Bobcats give up per contest (34.8).

The Panthers average 41.1 fewer yards per game (370.2), than the Bobcats allow per contest (411.3).

When Georgia State amasses over 411.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Panthers have nine giveaways this season, while the Bobcats have 10 takeaways .

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

This year, the Bobcats won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Texas State's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

This season the Bobcats put up 8.7 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Panthers allow (35.2).

The Bobcats average 69.1 fewer yards per game (350.7) than the Panthers give up (419.8).

The Bobcats have turned the ball over 13 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (6).

Season Stats