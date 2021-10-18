Aug 28, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors running back Calvin Turner Jr. (7) attempts to catch in the ball in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico State Aggies (1-6) are facing tough odds as 18.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 24, 2021 against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-4). The over/under is 59.5 for the game.

Odds for Hawaii vs. New Mexico State

Favorite Spread Total Hawaii -18.5 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Hawaii and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

New Mexico State and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in four of seven games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 10.2 points higher than the combined 49.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is nine points lower than the 68.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Rainbow Warriors games this season feature an average total of 64.2 points, a number 4.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 59.5 total in this game is 2.9 points above the 56.6 average total in Aggies games this season.

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Hawaii is 3-3-0 this year.

Hawaii's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Rainbow Warriors score 26.3 points per game, 10.8 fewer than the Aggies give up per contest (37.1).

Hawaii is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 37.1 points.

The Rainbow Warriors average 47.1 fewer yards per game (414), than the Aggies allow per matchup (461.1).

In games that Hawaii amasses over 461.1 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over five more times (17 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (12) this season.

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

New Mexico State is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Aggies have an ATS record of 4-0 in their four games as an underdog of 18.5 points or more.

New Mexico State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

This season the Aggies average 8.4 fewer points per game (23) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (31.4).

The Aggies average 75.1 fewer yards per game (367.9) than the Rainbow Warriors allow (443).

The Aggies have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 16 takeaways .

Season Stats