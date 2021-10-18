Publish date:
Houston vs. East Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The East Carolina Pirates (3-3, 0-0 AAC) are 13.5-point underdogs in a road AAC matchup with the Houston Cougars (5-1, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The over/under is set at 58.
Odds for Houston vs. East Carolina
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Houston
-13.5
58
Over/Under Insights
- Houston and its opponents have scored at least 58 points just two times this season.
- So far this season, 50% of East Carolina's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 58.
- The two teams combine to average 66.7 points per game, 8.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 13.8 points more than the 44.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Cougars games this season is 54.7, 3.3 points fewer than Saturday's total of 58 .
- The 58-point total for this game is 2.4 points below the 60.4 points per game average total in Pirates games this season.
Houston Stats and Trends
- In Houston's six games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cougars have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.
- Houston's games this year have gone over the point total four times in six opportunities (66.7%).
- The Cougars score 9.2 more points per game (37.2) than the Pirates surrender (28).
- Houston is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 28 points.
- The Cougars rack up 77.3 fewer yards per game (381.7) than the Pirates allow per matchup (459).
- The Cougars have six giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 13 takeaways .
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- East Carolina has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- East Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Pirates average 29.5 points per game, 13.3 more than the Cougars surrender (16.2).
- When East Carolina puts up more than 16.2 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Pirates rack up 163.3 more yards per game (427.8) than the Cougars give up per outing (264.5).
- East Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 264.5 yards.
- The Pirates have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cougars.
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|East Carolina
37.2
Avg. Points Scored
29.5
16.2
Avg. Points Allowed
28
381.7
Avg. Total Yards
427.8
264.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
459
6
Giveaways
10
10
Takeaways
13