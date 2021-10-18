Oct 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Houston Cougars running back Alton McCaskill (22) reacts to scoring a touchdown against Tulane Green Wave safety Macon Clark (37) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The East Carolina Pirates (3-3, 0-0 AAC) are 13.5-point underdogs in a road AAC matchup with the Houston Cougars (5-1, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The over/under is set at 58.

Odds for Houston vs. East Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Houston -13.5 58

Over/Under Insights

Houston and its opponents have scored at least 58 points just two times this season.

So far this season, 50% of East Carolina's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 58.

The two teams combine to average 66.7 points per game, 8.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 13.8 points more than the 44.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Cougars games this season is 54.7, 3.3 points fewer than Saturday's total of 58 .

The 58-point total for this game is 2.4 points below the 60.4 points per game average total in Pirates games this season.

Houston Stats and Trends

In Houston's six games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Cougars have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

Houston's games this year have gone over the point total four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

The Cougars score 9.2 more points per game (37.2) than the Pirates surrender (28).

Houston is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 28 points.

The Cougars rack up 77.3 fewer yards per game (381.7) than the Pirates allow per matchup (459).

The Cougars have six giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 13 takeaways .

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

East Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Pirates average 29.5 points per game, 13.3 more than the Cougars surrender (16.2).

When East Carolina puts up more than 16.2 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Pirates rack up 163.3 more yards per game (427.8) than the Cougars give up per outing (264.5).

East Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 264.5 yards.

The Pirates have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cougars.

