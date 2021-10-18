Sep 25, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell in the second half of the game against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa State Cyclones (4-2, 0-0 Big 12), who have college football's 14th-ranked rush defense, take on the No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-0, 0-0 Big 12) and their 15th-ranked rushing defense on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Cyclones are 7-point favorites. The game's point total is set at 47.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Iowa State -7 47

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State's games this season have gone over 47 points four of five times.

Oklahoma State's games have gone over 47 points in three of five chances this season.

Saturday's total is 13.2 points lower than the two team's combined 60.2 points per game average.

The 35.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.2 fewer than the 47 total in this contest.

The Cyclones and their opponents have scored an average of 50.4 points per game in 2021, 3.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 47-point total for this game is 5.8 points below the 52.8 points per game average total in Cowboys games this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

In Iowa State's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Cyclones have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Iowa State's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Cyclones rack up 14.2 more points per game (33.7) than the Cowboys allow (19.5).

When Iowa State records more than 19.5 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Cyclones collect 130.8 more yards per game (438) than the Cowboys allow per contest (307.2).

In games that Iowa State totals over 307.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, the Cyclones have six turnovers, two fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa State at SISportsbook.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

In Oklahoma State's six games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

Oklahoma State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Cowboys average 10.2 more points per game (26.5) than the Cyclones surrender (16.3).

Oklahoma State is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team scores more than 16.3 points.

The Cowboys rack up 383.7 yards per game, 133 more yards than the 250.7 the Cyclones give up.

In games that Oklahoma State picks up more than 250.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats