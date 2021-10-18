Sep 25, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes wide receiver Keshunn Abram (80) dives from a pass from quarterback Dustin Crum (not pictured) during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Kent State Golden Flashes (3-4, 0-0 MAC) visit the Ohio Bobcats (1-6, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between MAC opponents at Peden Stadium. Ohio is a 5-point underdog. The contest has an over/under of 63 points.

Odds for Kent State vs. Ohio

Favorite Spread Total Kent State -5 63

Over/Under Insights

Kent State and its opponents have gone over the current 63-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.

Ohio's games have gone over 63 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 48.7 points per game, 14.3 less than the total in this contest.

The 65 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are two more than the 63 total in this contest.

Golden Flashes games this season feature an average total of 64.9 points, a number 1.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.7 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 9.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State has covered the spread twice this season.

This season, the Golden Flashes have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 5 points or more.

Kent State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Golden Flashes score just 2.3 fewer points per game (28.4) than the Bobcats give up (30.7).

Kent State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.7 points.

The Golden Flashes rack up 449.6 yards per game, 31.2 more yards than the 418.4 the Bobcats give up per outing.

When Kent State picks up over 418.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Golden Flashes have five giveaways this season, while the Bobcats have six takeaways .

Ohio Stats and Trends

Ohio has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Bobcats have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 5 points or more (in four chances).

Ohio's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This season the Bobcats score 14.0 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Golden Flashes surrender (34.3).

The Bobcats rack up 130.6 fewer yards per game (346.3) than the Golden Flashes allow per outing (476.9).

The Bobcats have turned the ball over eight times, eight fewer times than the Golden Flashes have forced turnovers (16).

Season Stats