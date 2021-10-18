Publish date:
Kent State vs. Ohio College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Kent State Golden Flashes (3-4, 0-0 MAC) visit the Ohio Bobcats (1-6, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between MAC opponents at Peden Stadium. Ohio is a 5-point underdog. The contest has an over/under of 63 points.
Odds for Kent State vs. Ohio
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kent State
-5
63
Over/Under Insights
- Kent State and its opponents have gone over the current 63-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.
- Ohio's games have gone over 63 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to score 48.7 points per game, 14.3 less than the total in this contest.
- The 65 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are two more than the 63 total in this contest.
- Golden Flashes games this season feature an average total of 64.9 points, a number 1.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.7 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 9.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Kent State Stats and Trends
- Kent State has covered the spread twice this season.
- This season, the Golden Flashes have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 5 points or more.
- Kent State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Golden Flashes score just 2.3 fewer points per game (28.4) than the Bobcats give up (30.7).
- Kent State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.7 points.
- The Golden Flashes rack up 449.6 yards per game, 31.2 more yards than the 418.4 the Bobcats give up per outing.
- When Kent State picks up over 418.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Golden Flashes have five giveaways this season, while the Bobcats have six takeaways .
Ohio Stats and Trends
- Ohio has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Bobcats have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 5 points or more (in four chances).
- Ohio's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- This season the Bobcats score 14.0 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Golden Flashes surrender (34.3).
- The Bobcats rack up 130.6 fewer yards per game (346.3) than the Golden Flashes allow per outing (476.9).
- The Bobcats have turned the ball over eight times, eight fewer times than the Golden Flashes have forced turnovers (16).
Season Stats
|Kent State
|Stats
|Ohio
28.4
Avg. Points Scored
20.3
34.3
Avg. Points Allowed
30.7
449.6
Avg. Total Yards
346.3
476.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
418.4
5
Giveaways
8
16
Takeaways
6