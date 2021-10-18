Sep 24, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange Syracuse Orange running back Cooper Lutz (24) makes a tackle on Liberty Flames wide receiver Demario Douglas (3) on a punt return in the fourth quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Liberty Flames (5-2) bring college football's 23rd-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the North Texas Mean Green (1-5), who have the No. 19 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Flames are massive, 21.5-point favorites. The contest has an over/under of 60.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Liberty vs. North Texas

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -21.5 60.5

Over/Under Insights

Liberty has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points only one time this year.

North Texas' games have gone over 60.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 56.8 points per game, 3.7 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 51.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Flames and their opponents score an average of 55.5 points per game, five fewer than Saturday's total.

The 66.7 PPG average total in Mean Green games this season is 6.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Liberty Stats and Trends

In Liberty's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Flames have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 21.5 points or more.

Liberty's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Flames put up just 0.7 fewer points per game (34.3) than the Mean Green give up (35).

Liberty is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 35 points.

The Flames rack up only 3.3 more yards per game (436.3), than the Mean Green allow per contest (433).

When Liberty amasses over 433 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Flames have turned the ball over nine times this season, two fewer than the Mean Green have forced (11).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Liberty at SISportsbook.

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Mean Green have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 21.5 points or more.

North Texas' games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Mean Green rack up 22.5 points per game, 5.8 more than the Flames surrender (16.7).

When North Texas puts up more than 16.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Mean Green collect 134.7 more yards per game (415) than the Flames allow per outing (280.3).

When North Texas churns out more than 280.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Flames have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats