Publish date:
Liberty vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Liberty Flames (5-2) bring college football's 23rd-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the North Texas Mean Green (1-5), who have the No. 19 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Flames are massive, 21.5-point favorites. The contest has an over/under of 60.5 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Liberty vs. North Texas
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Liberty
-21.5
60.5
Over/Under Insights
- Liberty has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points only one time this year.
- North Texas' games have gone over 60.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 56.8 points per game, 3.7 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 51.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Flames and their opponents score an average of 55.5 points per game, five fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 66.7 PPG average total in Mean Green games this season is 6.2 points more than this game's over/under.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- In Liberty's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Flames have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 21.5 points or more.
- Liberty's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Flames put up just 0.7 fewer points per game (34.3) than the Mean Green give up (35).
- Liberty is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 35 points.
- The Flames rack up only 3.3 more yards per game (436.3), than the Mean Green allow per contest (433).
- When Liberty amasses over 433 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Flames have turned the ball over nine times this season, two fewer than the Mean Green have forced (11).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Liberty at SISportsbook.
North Texas Stats and Trends
- North Texas has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- The Mean Green have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 21.5 points or more.
- North Texas' games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The Mean Green rack up 22.5 points per game, 5.8 more than the Flames surrender (16.7).
- When North Texas puts up more than 16.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Mean Green collect 134.7 more yards per game (415) than the Flames allow per outing (280.3).
- When North Texas churns out more than 280.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
- The Mean Green have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Flames have forced a turnover (6) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Liberty
|Stats
|North Texas
34.3
Avg. Points Scored
22.5
16.7
Avg. Points Allowed
35
436.3
Avg. Total Yards
415
280.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
433
9
Giveaways
11
6
Takeaways
11