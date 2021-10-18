Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns quarterback Ben Wooldridge throws during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 3538

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 17-point favorites when they visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a Sun Belt matchup on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The contest has a point total of 66.5.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Arkansas State

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana -17 66.5

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 66.5 points in a game this year.

Arkansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 66.5 points in four of five games this season.

The two teams combine to score 60.5 points per game, 6.0 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 67.9 points per game, 1.4 more than this contest's over/under.

Ragin' Cajuns games have an average total of 57.2 points this season, 9.3 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

The 65.7 PPG average total in Red Wolves games this season is 0.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has two wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 17 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Louisiana's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 30.5 points per game, 16.2 fewer than the Red Wolves allow per matchup (46.7).

The Ragin' Cajuns collect 405.0 yards per game, 179.0 fewer yards than the 584.0 the Red Wolves give up per contest.

The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Red Wolves have forced (8).

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Arkansas State has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Red Wolves have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 17 points or more.

Arkansas State has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this season (three times over five games with a set point total).

This season the Red Wolves score 8.8 more points per game (30.0) than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (21.2).

Arkansas State is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team puts up more than 21.2 points.

The Red Wolves collect 63.3 more yards per game (437.8) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (374.5).

When Arkansas State piles up more than 374.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four more turnovers than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (7).

Season Stats