Louisiana vs. Arkansas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 17-point favorites when they visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a Sun Belt matchup on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The contest has a point total of 66.5.
Odds for Louisiana vs. Arkansas State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Louisiana
-17
66.5
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 66.5 points in a game this year.
- Arkansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 66.5 points in four of five games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 60.5 points per game, 6.0 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 67.9 points per game, 1.4 more than this contest's over/under.
- Ragin' Cajuns games have an average total of 57.2 points this season, 9.3 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- The 65.7 PPG average total in Red Wolves games this season is 0.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana has two wins against the spread in six games this season.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 17 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Louisiana's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 30.5 points per game, 16.2 fewer than the Red Wolves allow per matchup (46.7).
- The Ragin' Cajuns collect 405.0 yards per game, 179.0 fewer yards than the 584.0 the Red Wolves give up per contest.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Red Wolves have forced (8).
Arkansas State Stats and Trends
- Arkansas State has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- The Red Wolves have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 17 points or more.
- Arkansas State has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this season (three times over five games with a set point total).
- This season the Red Wolves score 8.8 more points per game (30.0) than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (21.2).
- Arkansas State is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team puts up more than 21.2 points.
- The Red Wolves collect 63.3 more yards per game (437.8) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (374.5).
- When Arkansas State piles up more than 374.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Red Wolves have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four more turnovers than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (7).
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|Arkansas State
30.5
Avg. Points Scored
30.0
21.2
Avg. Points Allowed
46.7
405.0
Avg. Total Yards
437.8
374.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
584.0
5
Giveaways
11
7
Takeaways
8