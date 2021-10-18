Oct 9, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield looks during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cardinal Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 34-33. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston College Eagles (4-2, 0-0 ACC) are 6.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup against the Louisville Cardinals (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Cardinal Stadium. The game's point total is set at 57.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisville vs. Boston College

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Louisville -6.5 57

Over/Under Insights

Louisville and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

Boston College's games have gone over 57 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.1, is 6.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 8.3 points greater than the 48.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 64.8, 7.8 points more than Saturday's total of 57.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 53.5 points, 3.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.

Louisville's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year, the Cardinals put up 12.8 more points per game (32.3) than the Eagles allow (19.5).

Louisville is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it records more than 19.5 points.

The Cardinals collect 124 more yards per game (452.8) than the Eagles allow per matchup (328.8).

In games that Louisville totals over 328.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Cardinals have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Eagles.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisville at SISportsbook.

Boston College Stats and Trends

In Boston College's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Eagles covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

Boston College's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Eagles score just 1.6 more points per game (30.8) than the Cardinals surrender (29.2).

Boston College is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.2 points.

The Eagles rack up 63.5 fewer yards per game (385.8) than the Cardinals give up (449.3).

Boston College is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 449.3 yards.

The Eagles have eight giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have eight takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats