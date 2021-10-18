Publish date:
Michigan vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten rivals at Michigan Stadium. Northwestern is a 21.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 50.
Odds for Michigan vs. Northwestern
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan
-21.5
50
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in four of six games this season.
- Northwestern's games have gone over 50 points in three of six chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 60.3 points per game, 10.3 more than the total in this contest.
- The 39.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.7 fewer than the 50 over/under in this contest.
- Wolverines games this season feature an average total of 52.2 points, a number 2.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 47.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Michigan is 5-1-0 this year.
- The Wolverines covered the spread in their only game when favored by 21.5 points or more.
- Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Wolverines rack up 38.5 points per game, 14.7 more than the Wildcats surrender per contest (23.8).
- When Michigan puts up more than 23.8 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Wolverines rack up 440.5 yards per game, 29.7 more yards than the 410.8 the Wildcats allow per contest.
- When Michigan picks up over 410.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Wolverines have turned the ball over two times this season, seven fewer than the Wildcats have forced (9).
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Northwestern has covered the spread twice this year.
- Northwestern's games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- This season the Wildcats average 6.3 more points per game (21.8) than the Wolverines surrender (15.5).
- Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 15.5 points.
- The Wildcats average 63.0 more yards per game (373.0) than the Wolverines allow (310.0).
- Northwestern is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team piles up over 310.0 yards.
- This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Wolverines' takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Northwestern
38.5
Avg. Points Scored
21.8
15.5
Avg. Points Allowed
23.8
440.5
Avg. Total Yards
373.0
310.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
410.8
2
Giveaways
9
8
Takeaways
9