Oct 9, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) hugs head coach Jim Harbaugh after a 32-29 win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten rivals at Michigan Stadium. Northwestern is a 21.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 50.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Michigan vs. Northwestern

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Michigan -21.5 50

Over/Under Insights

Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in four of six games this season.

Northwestern's games have gone over 50 points in three of six chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 60.3 points per game, 10.3 more than the total in this contest.

The 39.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.7 fewer than the 50 over/under in this contest.

Wolverines games this season feature an average total of 52.2 points, a number 2.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 47.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Michigan is 5-1-0 this year.

The Wolverines covered the spread in their only game when favored by 21.5 points or more.

Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Wolverines rack up 38.5 points per game, 14.7 more than the Wildcats surrender per contest (23.8).

When Michigan puts up more than 23.8 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Wolverines rack up 440.5 yards per game, 29.7 more yards than the 410.8 the Wildcats allow per contest.

When Michigan picks up over 410.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Wolverines have turned the ball over two times this season, seven fewer than the Wildcats have forced (9).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan at SISportsbook.

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern has covered the spread twice this year.

Northwestern's games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

This season the Wildcats average 6.3 more points per game (21.8) than the Wolverines surrender (15.5).

Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 15.5 points.

The Wildcats average 63.0 more yards per game (373.0) than the Wolverines allow (310.0).

Northwestern is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team piles up over 310.0 yards.

This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Wolverines' takeaways (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats