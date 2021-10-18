Sep 11, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Chamarri Conner (right) tackles Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders wide receiver Jaylin Lane (83) during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-4) are a heavy 15-point favorite heading into their matchup on Friday, October 22, 2021 against the UConn Huskies (1-7). The contest has an over/under of 54 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Middle Tennessee vs. UConn

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Middle Tennessee -15 54

Over/Under Insights

Middle Tennessee's games this season have gone over 54 points three of five times.

UConn and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.8, is 10.2 points fewer than Friday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 66.3 points per game, 12.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The Blue Raiders and their opponents have scored an average of 58.8 points per game in 2021, 4.8 more than Friday's total.

The 54 over/under in this game is 0.3 points higher than the 53.7 average total in Huskies games this season.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Middle Tennessee has one win against the spread.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Blue Raiders rack up 7.8 fewer points per game (27.2) than the Huskies surrender (35.0).

Middle Tennessee is 0-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 35.0 points.

The Blue Raiders collect 328.5 yards per game, 104.5 fewer yards than the 433.0 the Huskies allow per contest.

This year, the Blue Raiders have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (10).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Middle Tennessee at SISportsbook.

UConn Stats and Trends

UConn has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.

This year, the Huskies have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 15 points or more.

UConn's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Huskies average 16.6 points per game, 14.7 fewer than the Blue Raiders give up (31.3).

The Huskies rack up 156.2 fewer yards per game (278.8) than the Blue Raiders allow per contest (435.0).

The Huskies have turned the ball over 13 times, four fewer times than the Blue Raiders have forced turnovers (17).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats