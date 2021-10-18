Publish date:
Middle Tennessee vs. UConn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-4) are a heavy 15-point favorite heading into their matchup on Friday, October 22, 2021 against the UConn Huskies (1-7). The contest has an over/under of 54 points.
Odds for Middle Tennessee vs. UConn
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Middle Tennessee
-15
54
Over/Under Insights
- Middle Tennessee's games this season have gone over 54 points three of five times.
- UConn and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.8, is 10.2 points fewer than Friday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 66.3 points per game, 12.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Blue Raiders and their opponents have scored an average of 58.8 points per game in 2021, 4.8 more than Friday's total.
- The 54 over/under in this game is 0.3 points higher than the 53.7 average total in Huskies games this season.
Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Middle Tennessee has one win against the spread.
- Middle Tennessee's games this year have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).
- The Blue Raiders rack up 7.8 fewer points per game (27.2) than the Huskies surrender (35.0).
- Middle Tennessee is 0-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 35.0 points.
- The Blue Raiders collect 328.5 yards per game, 104.5 fewer yards than the 433.0 the Huskies allow per contest.
- This year, the Blue Raiders have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (10).
UConn Stats and Trends
- UConn has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- This year, the Huskies have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 15 points or more.
- UConn's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Huskies average 16.6 points per game, 14.7 fewer than the Blue Raiders give up (31.3).
- The Huskies rack up 156.2 fewer yards per game (278.8) than the Blue Raiders allow per contest (435.0).
- The Huskies have turned the ball over 13 times, four fewer times than the Blue Raiders have forced turnovers (17).
Season Stats
|Middle Tennessee
|Stats
|UConn
27.2
Avg. Points Scored
16.6
31.3
Avg. Points Allowed
35.0
328.5
Avg. Total Yards
278.8
435.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
433.0
7
Giveaways
13
17
Takeaways
10