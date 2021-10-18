Oct 2, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P. J. Fleck, Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm and Brady Brohm watch warm ups together from the 50 yard line before the game at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Maryland Terrapins (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) are 5-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 54 points.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Maryland

Favorite Spread Total Minnesota -5 54

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points only twice this year.

Maryland has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in four of six games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.3, is 1.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 4.8 points above the 49.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 52.5, 1.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 54 .

The 60.5 PPG average total in Terrapins games this season is 6.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Golden Gophers have been favored by 5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

This year, the Golden Gophers rack up 3.7 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Terrapins surrender (29.0).

Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 29.0 points.

The Golden Gophers average 37.2 fewer yards per game (344.5), than the Terrapins allow per matchup (381.7).

Minnesota is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up over 381.7 yards.

The Golden Gophers have seven giveaways this season, while the Terrapins have seven takeaways .

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

This year, the Terrapins are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Maryland's games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Terrapins put up 30.0 points per game, 9.8 more than the Golden Gophers allow (20.2).

When Maryland puts up more than 20.2 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Terrapins rack up 127.9 more yards per game (447.2) than the Golden Gophers allow (319.3).

Maryland is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals more than 319.3 yards.

This year the Terrapins have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Golden Gophers' takeaways (9).

Season Stats