The Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3, 0-0 SEC) are 23-point favorites when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5, 0-0 SEC) in a SEC matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium. The game has a point total of 51.5.

Odds for Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt

Favorite Spread Total Mississippi State -23 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Mississippi State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51.5 points in four of six games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Vanderbilt's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

The two teams combine to score 39 points per game, 12.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 11.5 points fewer than the 63 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 55.3 points per game in 2021, 3.8 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 52.7 points, 1.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

So far this season Mississippi State has two wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 23 points or more.

Mississippi State's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Bulldogs rack up 9.3 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Commodores surrender (34).

The Bulldogs average 42.9 fewer yards per game (407), than the Commodores give up per matchup (449.9).

In games that Mississippi State churns out over 449.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Commodores.

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has covered the spread twice this season.

The Commodores have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 23 points or more.

Vanderbilt's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

This year the Commodores score 14.7 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Bulldogs allow (29).

The Commodores collect 44.6 fewer yards per game (310.9) than the Bulldogs give up per contest (355.5).

In games that Vanderbilt churns out more than 355.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Commodores have turned the ball over six more times (14 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats