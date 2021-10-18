Publish date:
Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3, 0-0 SEC) are 23-point favorites when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5, 0-0 SEC) in a SEC matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium. The game has a point total of 51.5.
Odds for Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Mississippi State
-23
51.5
Over/Under Insights
- Mississippi State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51.5 points in four of six games this season.
- So far this season, 50% of Vanderbilt's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.
- The two teams combine to score 39 points per game, 12.5 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 11.5 points fewer than the 63 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 55.3 points per game in 2021, 3.8 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 52.7 points, 1.2 more than the set total in this contest.
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- So far this season Mississippi State has two wins against the spread.
- The Bulldogs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 23 points or more.
- Mississippi State's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Bulldogs rack up 9.3 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Commodores surrender (34).
- The Bulldogs average 42.9 fewer yards per game (407), than the Commodores give up per matchup (449.9).
- In games that Mississippi State churns out over 449.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Commodores.
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- Vanderbilt has covered the spread twice this season.
- The Commodores have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 23 points or more.
- Vanderbilt's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- This year the Commodores score 14.7 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Bulldogs allow (29).
- The Commodores collect 44.6 fewer yards per game (310.9) than the Bulldogs give up per contest (355.5).
- In games that Vanderbilt churns out more than 355.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Commodores have turned the ball over six more times (14 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Season Stats
|Mississippi State
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
24.7
Avg. Points Scored
14.3
29
Avg. Points Allowed
34
407
Avg. Total Yards
310.9
355.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
449.9
10
Giveaways
14
8
Takeaways
10