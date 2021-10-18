The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

The No. 18 NC State Wolf Pack (5-1, 0-0 ACC) are 3.5-point favorites when they visit the Miami Hurricanes (2-4, 0-0 ACC) in conference action on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The over/under is 53.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for NC State vs. Miami

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total NC State -3.5 53

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have scored at least 53 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this season.

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 53 points in five of six games this season.

Saturday's total is 11.6 points lower than the two team's combined 64.6 points per game average.

The 44.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.7 fewer than the 53 over/under in this contest.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 52.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 59.3 PPG average total in Hurricanes games this season is 6.3 points more than this game's over/under.

NC State Stats and Trends

In NC State's six games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Wolf Pack have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).

NC State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

This year, the Wolf Pack score just 2.3 more points per game (32.3) than the Hurricanes give up (30.0).

NC State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 30.0 points.

The Wolf Pack average 40.0 more yards per game (425.0) than the Hurricanes give up per contest (385.0).

When NC State piles up over 385.0 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for NC State at SISportsbook.

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami has covered the spread two times this year.

This season, the Hurricanes have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Miami's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Hurricanes score 18.0 more points per game (32.3) than the Wolf Pack surrender (14.3).

Miami is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it scores more than 14.3 points.

The Hurricanes collect 140.8 more yards per game (435.5) than the Wolf Pack give up per contest (294.7).

In games that Miami totals over 294.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Wolf Pack have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats