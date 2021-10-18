Publish date:
NC State vs. Miami College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 18 NC State Wolf Pack (5-1, 0-0 ACC) are 3.5-point favorites when they visit the Miami Hurricanes (2-4, 0-0 ACC) in conference action on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The over/under is 53.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for NC State vs. Miami
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
NC State
-3.5
53
Over/Under Insights
- NC State and its opponents have scored at least 53 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this season.
- Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 53 points in five of six games this season.
- Saturday's total is 11.6 points lower than the two team's combined 64.6 points per game average.
- The 44.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.7 fewer than the 53 over/under in this contest.
- The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 52.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 59.3 PPG average total in Hurricanes games this season is 6.3 points more than this game's over/under.
NC State Stats and Trends
- In NC State's six games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Wolf Pack have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).
- NC State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Wolf Pack score just 2.3 more points per game (32.3) than the Hurricanes give up (30.0).
- NC State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 30.0 points.
- The Wolf Pack average 40.0 more yards per game (425.0) than the Hurricanes give up per contest (385.0).
- When NC State piles up over 385.0 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year, the Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (5).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for NC State at SISportsbook.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Miami has covered the spread two times this year.
- This season, the Hurricanes have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Miami's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Hurricanes score 18.0 more points per game (32.3) than the Wolf Pack surrender (14.3).
- Miami is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it scores more than 14.3 points.
- The Hurricanes collect 140.8 more yards per game (435.5) than the Wolf Pack give up per contest (294.7).
- In games that Miami totals over 294.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Hurricanes have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Wolf Pack have forced a turnover (8) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|NC State
|Stats
|Miami
32.3
Avg. Points Scored
32.3
14.3
Avg. Points Allowed
30.0
425.0
Avg. Total Yards
435.5
294.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
385.0
6
Giveaways
10
8
Takeaways
5