Oct 9, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) runs behind the block of tight end George Takacs (85) during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The USC Trojans (3-3) will try to defy oddsmakers when they play the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 as 6.5-point underdogs. The point total is 58.5 for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. USC

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Notre Dame -6.5 58.5

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in three of six games this season.

In 66.7% of USC's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 58.5.

The two teams combine to score 63.2 points per game, 4.7 more than the total in this contest.

The 51.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.9 fewer than the 58.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 51.8, 6.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 58.5 .

The 58.5 over/under in this game is 1.6 points higher than the 56.9 average total in Trojans games this season.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Fighting Irish have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

The Fighting Irish rack up 31.0 points per game, 3.7 more than the Trojans allow per outing (27.3).

Notre Dame is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.3 points.

The Fighting Irish collect just 14.4 fewer yards per game (367.8) than the Trojans allow per matchup (382.2).

When Notre Dame picks up over 382.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 10 times, while the Trojans have forced 10.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Notre Dame at SISportsbook.

USC Stats and Trends

In USC's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

USC's games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Trojans rack up 32.2 points per game, 7.9 more than the Fighting Irish allow (24.3).

USC is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.3 points.

The Trojans rack up 86.9 more yards per game (448.2) than the Fighting Irish give up (361.3).

In games that USC churns out over 361.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Trojans have turned the ball over 11 times, three fewer times than the Fighting Irish have forced turnovers (14).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats