Big Ten rivals meet when the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Indiana Hoosiers (2-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Ohio State is favored by 19 points. The total for this matchup has been set at 60 points.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Indiana

Favorite Spread Total Ohio State -19 60

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 60-point total in all six games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Indiana's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 60.

The two teams combine to score 70.8 points per game, 10.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 47.3 points per game, 12.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Buckeyes games this season feature an average total of 64.4 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 60 total in this game is 7.6 points above the 52.4 average total in Hoosiers games this season.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 19 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Ohio State's games this year have gone over the point total four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

The Buckeyes rack up 21.7 more points per game (48.5) than the Hoosiers give up (26.8).

Ohio State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.8 points.

The Buckeyes average 229.5 more yards per game (562.7) than the Hoosiers give up per outing (333.2).

Ohio State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team churns out over 333.2 yards.

The Buckeyes have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Hoosiers have forced (8).

Indiana Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Indiana has one win against the spread.

Indiana's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Hoosiers average 22.3 points per game, comparable to the 20.5 the Buckeyes give up.

Indiana is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 20.5 points.

The Hoosiers collect 47.5 fewer yards per game (340.0) than the Buckeyes give up (387.5).

The Hoosiers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the Buckeyes have forced (11).

