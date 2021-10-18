Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley after a touchdown during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners (7-0, 0-0 Big 12) when they visit the Kansas Jayhawks (1-5, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between Big 12 opponents at David Booth Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma is favored by 38 points. The point total is 67.5 for the outing.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Kansas

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -38 67.5

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have combined to score more than 67.5 points in five of seven games this season.

Kansas' games have gone over 67.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.4, is 8.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 68.2 points per game, 0.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Sooners games this season is 62.3, 5.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 67.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Jayhawks have averaged a total of 56.8 points, 10.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Sooners have been favored by 38 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Oklahoma has gone over the point total in 71.4% of its opportunities this year (five times over seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Sooners average just 0.6 fewer points per game (42.7) than the Jayhawks surrender (43.3).

Oklahoma is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 43.3 points.

The Sooners average 479.1 yards per game, only 5.6 fewer than the 484.7 the Jayhawks allow per contest.

In games that Oklahoma picks up over 484.7 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Sooners have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Jayhawks.

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas has not covered the spread yet this year.

Kansas' games this season have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).

The Jayhawks score 16.7 points per game, 8.2 fewer than the Sooners surrender (24.9).

The Jayhawks average 57.1 fewer yards per game (321.3) than the Sooners allow (378.4).

Kansas is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team totals more than 378.4 yards.

This season the Jayhawks have six turnovers, five fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (11).

Season Stats