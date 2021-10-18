Jul 20, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (5-1, 0-0 SEC) are 10.5-point favorites when they host the LSU Tigers (4-3, 0-0 SEC) in a SEC matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The total for this game has been set at 75.5 points.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. LSU

Favorite Spread Total Ole Miss -10.5 75.5

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss and its opponents have combined for 75.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this year.

LSU has combined with its opponents to score more than 75.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 0.6 points lower than the two team's combined 76.1 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 58.6 points per game, 16.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Rebels games this season is 75.0, 0.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 75.5 .

The 75.5 over/under in this game is 15.7 points above the 59.8 average total in Tigers games this season.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Ole Miss is 3-2-0 this season.

This season, the Rebels have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Ole Miss' games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

This year, the Rebels put up 15.3 more points per game (43.7) than the Tigers give up (28.4).

Ole Miss is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 28.4 points.

The Rebels collect 553.0 yards per game, 153.3 more yards than the 399.7 the Tigers give up per matchup.

When Ole Miss churns out over 399.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Rebels have turned the ball over four times this season, six fewer than the Tigers have forced (10).

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Tigers have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

LSU has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this season (three times over seven games with a set point total).

This year the Tigers average just 2.2 more points per game (32.4) than the Rebels give up (30.2).

LSU is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 30.2 points.

The Tigers average 47.7 fewer yards per game (390.3) than the Rebels give up per outing (438.0).

When LSU picks up more than 438.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers have five giveaways this season, while the Rebels have nine takeaways .

Season Stats