The Illinois Fighting Illini (2-5, 0-0 Big Ten) are 23.5-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup against the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. The over/under is set at 46.5 points for the contest.

Odds for Penn State vs. Illinois

Favorite Spread Total Penn State -23.5 46.5

Over/Under Insights

Penn State's games this season have gone over 46.5 points three of six times.

Illinois and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in three of seven games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is 0.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 38.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Nittany Lions games this season feature an average total of 51.5 points, a number 5.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 46.5-point total for this game is 7.0 points below the 53.5 points per game average total in Fighting Illini games this season.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has four wins against the spread in six games this year.

This season, the Nittany Lions are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 23.5 points or more.

Penn State's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Nittany Lions put up 3.7 more points per game (28.3) than the Fighting Illini surrender (24.6).

Penn State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.6 points.

The Nittany Lions rack up 398.3 yards per game, 29.6 fewer yards than the 427.9 the Fighting Illini give up per contest.

Penn State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out over 427.9 yards.

This year, the Nittany Lions have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Fighting Illini have takeaways (12).

Illinois Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Illinois is 3-4-0 this season.

Illinois' games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Fighting Illini rack up 3.9 more points per game (17.7) than the Nittany Lions surrender (13.8).

When Illinois puts up more than 13.8 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Fighting Illini rack up 313.7 yards per game, just one more than the 312.7 the Nittany Lions allow.

In games that Illinois churns out over 312.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over six times, four fewer times than the Nittany Lions have forced turnovers (10).

Season Stats