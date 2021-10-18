Oct 16, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws a pass during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 Pittsburgh Panthers (5-1, 0-0 ACC) will test their third-ranked scoring offense against the Clemson Tigers (4-2, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 113 scoring defense in the nation, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Panthers are favored by 3.5 points in the contest. The point total for the contest is set at 47.5.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Clemson

Favorite Spread Total Pittsburgh -3.5 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over 47.5 points five of six times.

Clemson and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.8, is 21.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 15.0 points more than the 32.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 56.2, 8.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 47.5.

The 49.6 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 2.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

In Pittsburgh's six games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Panthers have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those games.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the point total five times in six opportunities (83.3%).

This year, the Panthers rack up 35.8 more points per game (48.3) than the Tigers surrender (12.5).

Pittsburgh is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 12.5 points.

The Panthers rack up 213.8 more yards per game (530.3) than the Tigers give up per outing (316.5).

Pittsburgh is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up more than 316.5 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Tigers have forced (8).

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson is winless against the spread this season.

Clemson's games this season have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

This season the Tigers average just 0.5 more points per game (20.5) than the Panthers allow (20.0).

When Clemson puts up more than 20.0 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Tigers collect only 3.0 more yards per game (322.3) than the Panthers allow (319.3).

When Clemson piles up more than 319.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers have six giveaways this season, while the Panthers have nine takeaways .

Season Stats