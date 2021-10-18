Publish date:
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Seattle Seahawks (2-3) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they play the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 as 5.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 42.5 is set in the game.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Steelers vs. Seahawks
Over/under insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to put up more than 42.5 points in three of five games this season.
- Seattle's games have gone over 42.5 points in all five opportunities this season.
- Sunday's total is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 42.8 points per game average.
- These two squads surrender a combined 47.6 points per game, 5.1 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Steelers games this season is 44.3, 1.8 points more than Sunday's total of 42.5.
- In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 9.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Steelers stats and trends
- Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread in five games this year.
- This season, the Steelers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- This year, the Steelers score 6.4 fewer points per game (18.8) than the Seahawks surrender (25.2).
- The Steelers collect 131.2 fewer yards per game (319.6) than the Seahawks give up per outing (450.8).
- The Steelers have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (5) this season.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Pittsburgh's matchup with the Seahawks.
Seahawks stats and trends
- Seattle has covered the spread two times this season.
- Seattle's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- The Seahawks score 24 points per game, comparable to the 22.4 the Steelers surrender.
- Seattle is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.4 points.
- The Seahawks average 351 yards per game, only 10 fewer than the 361 the Steelers allow.
- In games that Seattle amasses over 361 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Seahawks have three giveaways this season, while the Steelers have four takeaways.
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Pittsburgh has one win against the spread and is 1-2 overall.
- At home, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-1) as 5.5-point favorites or more.
- Pittsburgh has hit the over once in three home games this year.
- Steelers home games this season average 42.7 total points, 0.2 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
- Seattle is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
- In three road games this year, Seattle has not hit the over.
- This season, Seahawks away games average 51.5 points, 9.0 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.