The Seattle Seahawks (2-3) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they play the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 as 5.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 42.5 is set in the game.

Odds for Steelers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to put up more than 42.5 points in three of five games this season.

Seattle's games have gone over 42.5 points in all five opportunities this season.

Sunday's total is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 42.8 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 47.6 points per game, 5.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Steelers games this season is 44.3, 1.8 points more than Sunday's total of 42.5.

In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 9.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

This season, the Steelers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

This year, the Steelers score 6.4 fewer points per game (18.8) than the Seahawks surrender (25.2).

The Steelers collect 131.2 fewer yards per game (319.6) than the Seahawks give up per outing (450.8).

The Steelers have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has covered the spread two times this season.

Seattle's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Seahawks score 24 points per game, comparable to the 22.4 the Steelers surrender.

Seattle is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.4 points.

The Seahawks average 351 yards per game, only 10 fewer than the 361 the Steelers allow.

In games that Seattle amasses over 361 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Seahawks have three giveaways this season, while the Steelers have four takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Pittsburgh has one win against the spread and is 1-2 overall.

At home, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-1) as 5.5-point favorites or more.

Pittsburgh has hit the over once in three home games this year.

Steelers home games this season average 42.7 total points, 0.2 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

Seattle is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

In three road games this year, Seattle has not hit the over.

This season, Seahawks away games average 51.5 points, 9.0 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

