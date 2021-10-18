October 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks (2-3) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they play the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 as 5.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 42.5 is set in the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Steelers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to put up more than 42.5 points in three of five games this season.
  • Seattle's games have gone over 42.5 points in all five opportunities this season.
  • Sunday's total is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 42.8 points per game average.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 47.6 points per game, 5.1 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Steelers games this season is 44.3, 1.8 points more than Sunday's total of 42.5.
  • In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 9.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread in five games this year.
  • This season, the Steelers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
  • This year, the Steelers score 6.4 fewer points per game (18.8) than the Seahawks surrender (25.2).
  • The Steelers collect 131.2 fewer yards per game (319.6) than the Seahawks give up per outing (450.8).
  • The Steelers have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (5) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Pittsburgh's matchup with the Seahawks.
  • Seattle has covered the spread two times this season.
  • Seattle's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
  • The Seahawks score 24 points per game, comparable to the 22.4 the Steelers surrender.
  • Seattle is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.4 points.
  • The Seahawks average 351 yards per game, only 10 fewer than the 361 the Steelers allow.
  • In games that Seattle amasses over 361 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Seahawks have three giveaways this season, while the Steelers have four takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Pittsburgh has one win against the spread and is 1-2 overall.
  • At home, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-1) as 5.5-point favorites or more.
  • Pittsburgh has hit the over once in three home games this year.
  • Steelers home games this season average 42.7 total points, 0.2 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
  • Seattle is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
  • In three road games this year, Seattle has not hit the over.
  • This season, Seahawks away games average 51.5 points, 9.0 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.