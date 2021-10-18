Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) hands the ball to running back Derrick Henry (22) during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Ryan Tannehill and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans (3-2) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (4-1) in Week 6 at Nissan Stadium.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 235.5 -115 1.5 106 16.5 -112

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Bills Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tannehill has passed for 1,251 yards (250.2 per game) while completing 63.6% of his passes (110-for-173), with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

He also has 130 rushing yards on 17 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 26.0 yards per game on the ground.

The Titans have run 50.3% passing plays and 49.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Tannehill has thrown 26 passes in the red zone this season, 51.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In five matchups against the Bills, Tannehill averaged 136.6 passing yards per game, 98.9 yards fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.

Tannehill threw a touchdown pass in three of those matchups against the Bills, while throwing multiple TDs against them two times.

Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

The Bills have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 188.2 yards per game through the air.

The Bills' defense is second in the league, conceding 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Jaguars, Tannehill went 14-for-22 (63.6 percent) for 197 yards, while throwing one touchdown.

Tannehill tacked on three carries for 21 yards, averaging seven yards per carry in the running game.

Tannehill has racked up 692 passing yards (230.7 per game) and has a 63.3% completion percentage (62-for-98) over his last three appearances, tossing five touchdowns and two interceptions.

He also has 86 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 28.7 yards per game.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Julio Jones 18 10.3% 12 204 0 2 7.7% Chester Rogers 20 11.5% 13 179 1 2 7.7% Jeremy McNichols 23 13.2% 17 160 1 2 7.7%

Powered By Data Skrive