Publish date:
San Jose State vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The San Jose State Spartans (3-4, 0-0 MWC) are 4.5-point favorites when they visit the UNLV Rebels (0-6, 0-0 MWC) in a MWC matchup on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium. The game has a point total of 46.5.
Odds for San Jose State vs. UNLV
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
San Jose State
-4.5
46.5
Over/Under Insights
- San Jose State has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points just twice this year.
- In 80% of UNLV's games this season (4/5), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's total of 46.5.
- The two teams combine to score 38.9 points per game, 7.6 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 11.6 points lower than the 58.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Spartans and their opponents have scored an average of 53.9 points per game in 2021, 7.4 more than Thursday's total.
- The 57.4 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 10.9 points more than this game's over/under.
San Jose State Stats and Trends
- San Jose State has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Spartans have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in three chances).
- San Jose State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Spartans put up 19.4 points per game, 15.6 fewer than the Rebels allow per matchup (35.0).
- When San Jose State puts up more than 35.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Spartans rack up 116.8 fewer yards per game (334.7) than the Rebels give up per contest (451.5).
- This year, the Spartans have turned the ball over 14 times, seven more than the Rebels' takeaways (7).
UNLV Stats and Trends
- In UNLV's six games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Rebels have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games when underdogs by 4.5 points or more this season.
- UNLV's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).
- The Rebels average 3.6 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Spartans surrender (23.1).
- UNLV is 2-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.1 points.
- The Rebels collect 289.7 yards per game, 61.3 fewer yards than the 351.0 the Spartans allow.
- The Rebels have turned the ball over five more times (9 total) than the Spartans have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Season Stats
|San Jose State
|Stats
|UNLV
19.4
Avg. Points Scored
19.5
23.1
Avg. Points Allowed
35.0
334.7
Avg. Total Yards
289.7
351.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
451.5
14
Giveaways
9
4
Takeaways
7