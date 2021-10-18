Oct 15, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Jermaine Braddock (13) catches a pass in front of San Diego State Aztecs safety Patrick McMorris (33) during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose State Spartans (3-4, 0-0 MWC) are 4.5-point favorites when they visit the UNLV Rebels (0-6, 0-0 MWC) in a MWC matchup on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium. The game has a point total of 46.5.

Odds for San Jose State vs. UNLV

Favorite Spread Total San Jose State -4.5 46.5

Over/Under Insights

San Jose State has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points just twice this year.

In 80% of UNLV's games this season (4/5), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's total of 46.5.

The two teams combine to score 38.9 points per game, 7.6 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 11.6 points lower than the 58.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Spartans and their opponents have scored an average of 53.9 points per game in 2021, 7.4 more than Thursday's total.

The 57.4 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 10.9 points more than this game's over/under.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Spartans have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in three chances).

San Jose State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Spartans put up 19.4 points per game, 15.6 fewer than the Rebels allow per matchup (35.0).

When San Jose State puts up more than 35.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Spartans rack up 116.8 fewer yards per game (334.7) than the Rebels give up per contest (451.5).

This year, the Spartans have turned the ball over 14 times, seven more than the Rebels' takeaways (7).

UNLV Stats and Trends

In UNLV's six games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Rebels have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games when underdogs by 4.5 points or more this season.

UNLV's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Rebels average 3.6 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Spartans surrender (23.1).

UNLV is 2-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.1 points.

The Rebels collect 289.7 yards per game, 61.3 fewer yards than the 351.0 the Spartans allow.

The Rebels have turned the ball over five more times (9 total) than the Spartans have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Season Stats