AAC opponents square off when the No. 21 SMU Mustangs (6-0, 0-0 AAC) host the Tulane Green Wave (1-5, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. SMU is favored by two touchdowns. The point total is 70 for the outing.

Odds for SMU vs. Tulane

Favorite Spread Total SMU -14 70

Over/Under Insights

SMU and its opponents have scored at least 70 points just twice this year.

Tulane's games have gone over 70 points in four of six chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 73.5 points per game, 3.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 62.4 points per game, 7.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Mustangs games this season is 66.2, 3.8 points fewer than Thursday's total of 70 .

In 2021, games involving the Green Wave have averaged a total of 63.9 points, 6.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Mustangs have always covered the spread this season when favored by 14 points or more.

SMU's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Mustangs put up just 0.5 more points per game (40.7) than the Green Wave surrender (40.2).

SMU is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 40.2 points.

The Mustangs collect 36.8 more yards per game (511.0) than the Green Wave allow per outing (474.2).

In games that SMU churns out over 474.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Green Wave have forced (7).

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Green Wave have been underdogs by 14 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Tulane's games this year have gone over the total in five out of six opportunities (83.3%).

The Green Wave rack up 10.6 more points per game (32.8) than the Mustangs give up (22.2).

Tulane is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team notches more than 22.2 points.

The Green Wave rack up only 8.0 more yards per game (398.7) than the Mustangs give up (390.7).

In games that Tulane totals over 390.7 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This season the Green Wave have turned the ball over 15 times, six more than the Mustangs' takeaways (9).

