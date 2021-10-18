The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

Oddsmakers heavily favor the South Alabama Jaguars (4-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) when they visit the UL Monroe Warhawks (3-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between Sun Belt opponents at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. South Alabama is favored by 13.5 points. The total is 50.5 points for this game.

Odds for South Alabama vs. UL Monroe

Favorite Spread Total South Alabama -13.5 50.5

Over/Under Insights

South Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points just two times this season.

In 66.7% of UL Monroe's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.7, is 3.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 3.5 points lower than the 54 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Jaguars and their opponents score an average of 50.3 points per game, 0.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Warhawks have averaged a total of 53.3 points, 2.8 more than the set total in this contest.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

South Alabama has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Jaguars have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 13.5 points or more.

South Alabama's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Jaguars rack up 28.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer than the Warhawks allow per contest (35).

The Jaguars collect 64 fewer yards per game (391.3) than the Warhawks allow per matchup (455.3).

The Jaguars have nine giveaways this season, while the Warhawks have 11 takeaways .

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UL Monroe is 3-3-0 this season.

The Warhawks have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more five times this year and have covered the spread twice.

UL Monroe's games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Warhawks average 18.2 points per game, comparable to the 19 the Jaguars give up.

UL Monroe is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 19 points.

The Warhawks average 39.7 fewer yards per game (259) than the Jaguars give up per outing (298.7).

UL Monroe is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses more than 298.7 yards.

The Warhawks have turned the ball over five times, seven fewer times than the Jaguars have forced turnovers (12).

