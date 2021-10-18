Sep 25, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; South Florida Bulls quarterback Timmy McClain (9) avoids a tackle by Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Ammon Hannemann (22) in the third quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The South Florida Bulls (1-5, 0-0 AAC) are 3.5-point favorites when they host the Temple Owls (3-3, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. The total has been set at 57.5 points for this game.

Odds for South Florida vs. Temple

Favorite Spread Total South Florida -3.5 57.5

Over/Under Insights

South Florida and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in four of six games (66.7%) this season.

Temple's games have gone over 57.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 45.5 points per game, 12 less than the total in this contest.

The 69.1 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 11.6 more than the 57.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Bulls games this season is 57.7, 0.2 points above Saturday's over/under of 57.5.

In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 54.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

South Florida Stats and Trends

South Florida has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Bulls have been favored by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

South Florida's games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Bulls put up 22.2 points per game, 11.6 fewer than the Owls allow per outing (33.8).

The Bulls collect 29.8 fewer yards per game (321.5) than the Owls allow per outing (351.3).

In games that South Florida piles up more than 351.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Bulls have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Temple Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Temple has two wins against the spread.

The Owls have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Temple's games this season have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Owls average 23.3 points per game, 12.0 fewer than the Bulls give up (35.3).

When Temple records more than 35.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Owls rack up 161.2 fewer yards per game (340.8) than the Bulls allow (502).

The Owls have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats