Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Rashad Fenton (27) breaks up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Before Stefon Diggs hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Diggs' Buffalo Bills (4-1) and the Tennessee Titans (3-2) hit the field in Week 6 at Nissan Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 83.5 -114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Titans Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs has hauled in 28 receptions for 374 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He has been targeted 47 times, and averages 74.8 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 25.4% of the 185 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.

Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.3% of the time while running the ball 45.7% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Diggs' matchup with the Titans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Against the Titans, Diggs has averaged 104.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 21.0 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Diggs, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

The 279.2 yards per game the Titans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

The Titans have surrendered nine touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Diggs grabbed two passes for 69 yards (34.5 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.

Diggs' 15 receptions have led to 245 yards (81.7 per game) during his last three games. He was targeted 26 times.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 47 25.4% 28 374 1 8 21.1% Emmanuel Sanders 31 16.8% 19 322 4 5 13.2% Dawson Knox 24 13.0% 18 261 5 7 18.4% Cole Beasley 34 18.4% 26 215 0 6 15.8%

Powered By Data Skrive