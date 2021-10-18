October 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Buffalo vs. Tennessee

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Rashad Fenton (27) breaks up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Rashad Fenton (27) breaks up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Before Stefon Diggs hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Diggs' Buffalo Bills (4-1) and the Tennessee Titans (3-2) hit the field in Week 6 at Nissan Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

83.5

-114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Titans Odds

Season Stats

  • Diggs has hauled in 28 receptions for 374 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He has been targeted 47 times, and averages 74.8 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 25.4% of the 185 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.
  • Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.3% of the time while running the ball 45.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Diggs' matchup with the Titans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Against the Titans, Diggs has averaged 104.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 21.0 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Diggs, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Diggs' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • The 279.2 yards per game the Titans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Titans have surrendered nine touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Diggs grabbed two passes for 69 yards (34.5 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.
  • Diggs' 15 receptions have led to 245 yards (81.7 per game) during his last three games. He was targeted 26 times.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

47

25.4%

28

374

1

8

21.1%

Emmanuel Sanders

31

16.8%

19

322

4

5

13.2%

Dawson Knox

24

13.0%

18

261

5

7

18.4%

Cole Beasley

34

18.4%

26

215

0

6

15.8%

Powered By Data Skrive