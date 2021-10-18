Publish date:
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Buffalo vs. Tennessee
Before Stefon Diggs hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Diggs' Buffalo Bills (4-1) and the Tennessee Titans (3-2) hit the field in Week 6 at Nissan Stadium.
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
83.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Bills vs. Titans Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Diggs has hauled in 28 receptions for 374 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He has been targeted 47 times, and averages 74.8 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 25.4% of the 185 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.
- Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.3% of the time while running the ball 45.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Against the Titans, Diggs has averaged 104.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 21.0 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Diggs, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
- The 279.2 yards per game the Titans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- The Titans have surrendered nine touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Diggs grabbed two passes for 69 yards (34.5 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.
- Diggs' 15 receptions have led to 245 yards (81.7 per game) during his last three games. He was targeted 26 times.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
47
25.4%
28
374
1
8
21.1%
Emmanuel Sanders
31
16.8%
19
322
4
5
13.2%
Dawson Knox
24
13.0%
18
261
5
7
18.4%
Cole Beasley
34
18.4%
26
215
0
6
15.8%
