The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-4, 0-0 Big 12) and the 19th-ranked run defense will visit the TCU Horned Frogs (3-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the 15th-ranked run offense on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Mountaineers are 5-point underdogs. The total is 58 points for this game.

Odds for TCU vs. West Virginia

Favorite Spread Total TCU -5 58

Over/Under Insights

TCU has combined with its opponents to score more than 58 points in all five games this season.

West Virginia's games have gone over 58 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 65.5 points per game, 7.5 more than the total in this contest.

The 54.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.5 fewer than the 58 over/under in this contest.

The Horned Frogs and their opponents have scored an average of 60.4 points per game in 2021, 2.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 58 over/under in this game is 5.1 points higher than the 52.9 average total in Mountaineers games this season.

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has covered the spread once this year.

The Horned Frogs have been favored by 5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

TCU has gone over the point total in 80% of its opportunities this year (four times in five games with a set point total).

The Horned Frogs put up 14.7 more points per game (37.2) than the Mountaineers surrender (22.5).

TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.5 points.

The Horned Frogs collect 108.1 more yards per game (458.8) than the Mountaineers give up per matchup (350.7).

In games that TCU totals more than 350.7 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year, the Horned Frogs have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (4).

West Virginia Stats and Trends

Against the spread, West Virginia is 3-3-0 this season.

The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

West Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Mountaineers put up 28.3 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the Horned Frogs surrender (32.0).

The Mountaineers collect 70.5 fewer yards per game (374.7) than the Horned Frogs allow per outing (445.2).

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Horned Frogs have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats