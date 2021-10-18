Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) celebrates with wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) after scoring a touchdown against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies (5-2, 0-0 SEC) are 20.5-point favorites when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3, 0-0 SEC) in a SEC matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Kyle Field. The total has been set at 44.5 points for this game.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Texas A&M -20.5 44.5

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.

South Carolina's games have gone over 44.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 49.5 points per game, 5.0 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 6.4 points more than the 38.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Aggies games this season feature an average total of 51.9 points, a number 7.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 44.5-point total for this game is 6.0 points below the 50.5 points per game average total in Gamecocks games this season.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas A&M is 4-4-0 this year.

The Aggies have been favored by 20.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

This year, the Aggies average 5.9 more points per game (27.6) than the Gamecocks give up (21.7).

Texas A&M is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.7 points.

The Aggies collect 57.7 more yards per game (384.4) than the Gamecocks allow per matchup (326.7).

In games that Texas A&M churns out more than 326.7 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Aggies have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (16).

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.

This year, the Gamecocks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 20.5 points or more.

South Carolina's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Gamecocks rack up 5.5 more points per game (21.9) than the Aggies allow (16.4).

South Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team puts up more than 16.4 points.

The Gamecocks rack up only 0.4 more yards per game (350.3) than the Aggies allow per outing (349.9).

South Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out over 349.9 yards.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 14 times this season, six more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (8).

Season Stats