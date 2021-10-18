Oct 16, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith (7) runs the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2, 0-0 Big 12) host the Kansas State Wildcats (3-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between Big 12 foes at Jones AT&T Stadium. Kansas State is a 1-point underdog. The total has been set at 60.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Texas Tech vs. Kansas State

Favorite Spread Total Texas Tech -1 60.5

Over/Under Insights

Texas Tech has combined with its opponents to put up more than 60.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Kansas State's games have gone over 60.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 63 points per game, 2.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 56.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Red Raiders and their opponents score an average of 59.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 51.8 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 8.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Raiders have been favored by 1 point or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Texas Tech's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Red Raiders put up 11.0 more points per game (35.7) than the Wildcats give up (24.7).

When Texas Tech scores more than 24.7 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Red Raiders collect 99.8 more yards per game (455.0) than the Wildcats allow per contest (355.2).

In games that Texas Tech amasses more than 355.2 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (7).

Kansas State Stats and Trends

In Kansas State's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Wildcats have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Kansas State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

The Wildcats put up 27.3 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the Red Raiders allow (31.4).

The Wildcats collect 357.3 yards per game, 29.3 fewer yards than the 386.6 the Red Raiders allow.

When Kansas State piles up over 386.6 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Red Raiders have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats